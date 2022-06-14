Changes in Update 0.7 and plans for a full release

Hi!

First of all, I am happy to announce that we are now actively working on the final version of the game and plan to release it this summer. But before that, we decided to release this small update. Main changes:

Many new locations in the Parallel World and reworked old ones;



Dungeon levels now have bugs crawling around. Crush them to increase your Rage or get gold;



New chest - with crystals of Exp;



Some game screens have been redesigned;

Added several new items and changed some existing ones;

Now you can delete saves and turn off the camera animation when hitting;

Lots of small improvements and fixes.