Update 0.15.21

Hello everyone, this weeks patch notes are a little different since we pushed a patch on Friday. We also released several hotfixes for the playtesting that took place over the weekend. As a result the 0.15.21 Patch Notes will include both the patch from Friday which we played on this weekend and the hot fixes from this weekends testing along with tonight’s hot fix.

New Content

The bodies of players now ragdoll if they are killed in mid-air

Chilling Blast VFX

Turret Spawn VFX

Orbital Strike VFX

Balance Changes

Allied jump pads will no longer be able to launch enemy players (Jump Pads are not currently in the live version of the game, but re-introduction is planned after further testing)

Anti Energy Vitality – was (45/65/85/105/125) now (14/28/42/56/70) energy resist

Energy Resistor – was (65/85/105/125/145) now (20/40/60/80/100) energy resist

Ionic Coating – was (40/50/60/70/80) now (8/16/24/32/40) energy resist

Static Field – was (45/65/85/105/125) now (14/28/42/56/70) energy resist

Sniper Rifle – Recoil reset speed decreased (handling buff)



Bug Fixes