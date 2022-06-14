Fixes For save and Stone Axe

This quick update will fix the axe falling through the ground, I have tested several times and the issue is resolved from my test.

Also fixes the Save, as of the last update you can now only save from a shelter, I was able to save at different times in all 4 slots, then I died and loaded one of the saved slots and it loaded fine, then I cleared all the saves and saved again. So the save seems to be fixed and working, I didn't notice once or twice it didn't seem to click, but I would double click the save slot and it would work. It does take a minute for it to save, but it works fine saving and loading .