June 15th! PRIDE PREMIUM

We are pleased to inform you that Later Daters is now available as a premium game. This includes Part 1, Part 2, and the Cribbage Mini Game. We are so grateful to those who have supported Later Daters these part few years as we experimented with launching a video game during a global pandemic. By splitting up the game into two parts, we were able to learn from our audience and make the best experience possible with our second release while ensuring we had to funding to do so. Now it’s time to unite the two parts and give you all the geriatric loving in one fell swoop.

If you already purchased part 1 - Surprise! Now you have part 2 as well. If you already bought both, thank you for the support!

We will be adjusting the game price to $14.99 to match the cost of the bundle, but putting the game on sale for 50% as part of the Pride Seniors Discount. So now is a great time to get the whole game for a super good price!

Please reach out to marketing@bloomdigital.to if you have any questions or concerns. Our pacemakers are forever yours,

Team Bloom Digital Media.