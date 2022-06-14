Update 0.237 News And Patch notes!!!!

i have been working very hard for the past month a half to bring you guys this update i hope you enjoy what it brings to ME_iON

the full patch notes list will be at the bottom of this post but first i want to focus on some features i have added in this recent update ^-^

in this update i have made a significant overhaul of the Downtown Map, i felt that down town was boring and way to open for my game so to combat this i added a construction zone in the centre of the map with lots of different elevations you can explore and attack from, i have also added a train that brings some nice background sounds

Downtown Before

Downtown After



currently in this update downtown is the only map that has been updated as i want to focus on one map at a time i believe this makes the outcome of my maps design higher quality as i can focus on the small details when designing

currently this is the completion percent of each map

downtown 90%

backrooms 50%

backstreets 20%

Homeplate -% (i have stopped active development of the homeplate)

Voice Chat

voice chat is a feature i have been working on for a while now and was a goal of mine to implement before ME_iON switched to 1.0 to use voice chat in game press and hold down the V button

A fresh New Look For The Main Menu

now that my focus of my game has shifted to stick with the low poly ascetic i realised that the main menu did not feel right in my game so i decided to swap it out with one that will fit the vibe of ME_iON much better, i also commissioned @RDhaniswara on twitter to make the beautiful buttons you will see in every menu, along with this some of you will notice the change in from from the previous version i have added a new font to all of my menus and to the banners you will now see in ur steam library and on the store



the shift to Unreal Engine 5 from Unreal Engine 4

most of my time this past month and a half has been dedicated to porting ME_iON to Unreal Engine 5, this new game engine brings so much more to my game features wise and i cant wait to implement them, for those worried about performance hits to the game do not worry as i have noticed no significant impact on game performance since moving from UE4 to UE5

New Guns And Gun Models

one of the things i have put into hard consideration is the gun mechanics in ME_iON as it is the key aspect of my game, currently some of the guns may seem overpowered but dont worry as when i have more time to play test with friends i will fine tune them

New SMG

New Pistol

New Shotgun

New Sniper

New Grenade Launcher

New Heat Seeking Missile Launcher (Javelin)



updated unreal engine 4 to unreal Engine 5

mushrooms added

new font

new font added on every ui screen

new main menu screen

new alien planet mainmenu background

new gun models

new pistol model

new rocketlauncher model

new smg model

new granade launcher model

new game intro

new game unreal engine intro

removed main menu music

removed main menu music and replaced it with ambient noises

added new ambient sounds to main menu

added anti war posters to downtown

updated credits page

added credits for the new game intro and added credits for the gun sounds

added blown up Z tank to downtown

bariear changes on downtown map

changed barriers on downtown map to stop cheating

fixed missing backrooms textures

fixed some holes in the walls in the back rooms map

new gun types

new sniper

new shotgun

new javlin launcher

added heat seaking missile launcher

settings menu changes

added settings menu to pause game menu

added settings to main menu

added antialias settings

added texture quality settings

removed epilepcy warning intro video

removed due to poor quality

added new hills landscape to downtown

moved player modles around to prevent the player killing them selfs when useing the SMG

complete backend steam connections overhall

redesigned the backend code that connects the users to others

fixed a bug where game menus becoming unresponsive after the user leaving a game session forcing the user to reload the game intirely

added new button artwork

added ragdoll to the guns when the player dies

added physics to droped guns

changed where guns spawn in downtown

added VOIP voice chat (hold down V to use)

added construction area to downtown map

added new bridge design in downtown map

added train to downtown map

added gun sprites to hud when selected

hidden guns on players back

known bugs

mild clipping issues with floor assets in downtown (side effect of porting to UE5)

players becoming invisible when they spawn in sometimes ( i am working in an emergency patch for this bug please stay tuned for updates)

