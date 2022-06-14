Update 0.237 News And Patch notes!!!!

HELLO ALL!!!! :D im proud to announce that Update 0.237 is now Live ^-^
i have been working very hard for the past month a half to bring you guys this update i hope you enjoy what it brings to ME_iON
the full patch notes list will be at the bottom of this post but first i want to focus on some features i have added in this recent update ^-^
Map Updates
in this update i have made a significant overhaul of the Downtown Map, i felt that down town was boring and way to open for my game so to combat this i added a construction zone in the centre of the map with lots of different elevations you can explore and attack from, i have also added a train that brings some nice background sounds
Downtown Before
Downtown After
currently in this update downtown is the only map that has been updated as i want to focus on one map at a time i believe this makes the outcome of my maps design higher quality as i can focus on the small details when designing
currently this is the completion percent of each map
**
- downtown 90%
- backrooms 50%
- backstreets 20%
- Homeplate -% (i have stopped active development of the homeplate)
**
Voice Chat
voice chat is a feature i have been working on for a while now and was a goal of mine to implement before ME_iON switched to 1.0 to use voice chat in game press and hold down the V button
A fresh New Look For The Main Menu
now that my focus of my game has shifted to stick with the low poly ascetic i realised that the main menu did not feel right in my game so i decided to swap it out with one that will fit the vibe of ME_iON much better, i also commissioned @RDhaniswara on twitter to make the beautiful buttons you will see in every menu, along with this some of you will notice the change in from from the previous version i have added a new font to all of my menus and to the banners you will now see in ur steam library and on the store
the shift to Unreal Engine 5 from Unreal Engine 4
most of my time this past month and a half has been dedicated to porting ME_iON to Unreal Engine 5, this new game engine brings so much more to my game features wise and i cant wait to implement them, for those worried about performance hits to the game do not worry as i have noticed no significant impact on game performance since moving from UE4 to UE5
New Guns And Gun Models
one of the things i have put into hard consideration is the gun mechanics in ME_iON as it is the key aspect of my game, currently some of the guns may seem overpowered but dont worry as when i have more time to play test with friends i will fine tune them
New SMG
New Pistol
New Shotgun
New Sniper
New Grenade Launcher
New Heat Seeking Missile Launcher (Javelin)
_
full update 0.237 patch notes
updated unreal engine 4 to unreal Engine 5
mushrooms added
new font
new font added on every ui screen
new main menu screen
new alien planet mainmenu background
new gun models
new pistol model
new rocketlauncher model
new smg model
new granade launcher model
new game intro
new game unreal engine intro
removed main menu music
removed main menu music and replaced it with ambient noises
added new ambient sounds to main menu
added anti war posters to downtown
updated credits page
added credits for the new game intro and added credits for the gun sounds
added blown up Z tank to downtown
bariear changes on downtown map
changed barriers on downtown map to stop cheating
fixed missing backrooms textures
fixed some holes in the walls in the back rooms map
new gun types
new sniper
new shotgun
new javlin launcher
added heat seaking missile launcher
settings menu changes
added settings menu to pause game menu
added settings to main menu
added antialias settings
added texture quality settings
removed epilepcy warning intro video
removed due to poor quality
added new hills landscape to downtown
moved player modles around to prevent the player killing them selfs when useing the SMG
complete backend steam connections overhall
redesigned the backend code that connects the users to others
fixed a bug where game menus becoming unresponsive after the user leaving a game session forcing the user to reload the game intirely
added new button artwork
added ragdoll to the guns when the player dies
added physics to droped guns
changed where guns spawn in downtown
added VOIP voice chat (hold down V to use)
added construction area to downtown map
added new bridge design in downtown map
added train to downtown map
added gun sprites to hud when selected
hidden guns on players back
known bugs
mild clipping issues with floor assets in downtown (side effect of porting to UE5)
players becoming invisible when they spawn in sometimes ( i am working in an emergency patch for this bug please stay tuned for updates)
_
Changed files in this update