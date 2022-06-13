LCV4.2.16 Hotfix

Already a quick hotfix to address some of the biggest issues encountered during the first day of the new campaign update. Also, we noticed that a bunch of BeamNG exporter fixes were not merged across in 4.2.15... so here you get them now instead! Also updating the previous post with them so more see that it happened.

General Fixes & Additions

Fixed car comparison button never activating

Fixed cloning an engine not updating the UI correctly after selection

Fixed engine selection UI not working if no engine was in the current car

Fixed clone prompt reopening when clicking existing engine in campaign

Fixed crash when changing trim price during production

Fixed car manager list mode incorrectly selecting trims, which stopped .car exporting

Fixed all turbo warnings being the same regardless of issue

Fixed the game on a first run with no save not properly setting the locale

Fixed default soft-top material being plasticky

Fixed engine header plates glowing orange without the engine running

Fixed pre-production overview & staff dates in factories not taking into account existing staff

Added previous value displays to worker wages and quality sliders in campaign

AI generate button in campaign now uses the dice icon instead of the tick

Fixed familiarity button showing in sandbox car body panel

Re-enabled engine comparison from engine side stats bar

Fixed main menu tooltips being mixed up

BeamNG Exporter Improvements

Added a new experimental aero model

Revamped the powertrain structure, the powertrain is now split into logical parts

Added 6-speed race sequential transmission to all exported cars

Added welded differential swaps

Added new auto manual transmission (the old sequential version is still available in the parts menu)

Added AWD power distribution slider

Added customizable final drive ratios

Engines and differentials now export with generated names

Added after-fire and starter sounds to various engine configurations

Collision detection system and adaptive brake lights now only appear on cars starting 2010

Fixed camber affecting toe on double wishbone, multilink and pushrod rear suspension

Fixed a bug causing the suspension width to affect the standard aero model

We're continuing to work on many more fixes this week, expect either one or two more patches until Friday evening.

Cheers!