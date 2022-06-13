LCV4.2.16 Hotfix

Already a quick hotfix to address some of the biggest issues encountered during the first day of the new campaign update. Also, we noticed that a bunch of BeamNG exporter fixes were not merged across in 4.2.15... so here you get them now instead! Also updating the previous post with them so more see that it happened.
General Fixes & Additions
- Fixed car comparison button never activating
- Fixed cloning an engine not updating the UI correctly after selection
- Fixed engine selection UI not working if no engine was in the current car
- Fixed clone prompt reopening when clicking existing engine in campaign
- Fixed crash when changing trim price during production
- Fixed car manager list mode incorrectly selecting trims, which stopped .car exporting
- Fixed all turbo warnings being the same regardless of issue
- Fixed the game on a first run with no save not properly setting the locale
- Fixed default soft-top material being plasticky
- Fixed engine header plates glowing orange without the engine running
- Fixed pre-production overview & staff dates in factories not taking into account existing staff
- Added previous value displays to worker wages and quality sliders in campaign
- AI generate button in campaign now uses the dice icon instead of the tick
- Fixed familiarity button showing in sandbox car body panel
- Re-enabled engine comparison from engine side stats bar
- Fixed main menu tooltips being mixed up
BeamNG Exporter Improvements
- Added a new experimental aero model
- Revamped the powertrain structure, the powertrain is now split into logical parts
- Added 6-speed race sequential transmission to all exported cars
- Added welded differential swaps
- Added new auto manual transmission (the old sequential version is still available in the parts menu)
- Added AWD power distribution slider
- Added customizable final drive ratios
- Engines and differentials now export with generated names
- Added after-fire and starter sounds to various engine configurations
- Collision detection system and adaptive brake lights now only appear on cars starting 2010
- Fixed camber affecting toe on double wishbone, multilink and pushrod rear suspension
- Fixed a bug causing the suspension width to affect the standard aero model
We're continuing to work on many more fixes this week, expect either one or two more patches until Friday evening.
Cheers!
