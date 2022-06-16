 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Pistol Whip update for 16 June 2022

Start your Career Today in Pistol Whip’s Latest Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 8929578 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey there, mercenaries, assassins, and badasses of all kinds!

Have you been looking to build your legacy? Well, look no further! Whether you are an established professional or just starting out, there is something for everyone in our latest update, Contracts!

Contracts

Throughout the month, take on a wide range of time-limited single-scene and multi-scene contracts to complete! From tackling daily bounties to weekly raids or challenging the imposing monthly ultimatum, players will have a wide variety of content to take on.

Career Progression

Track your overall ranking against the competition in the Career Screen! With every completed contract, heroes will earn points toward their Total Cumulative Score which will place them on a cumulative leaderboard unique to the Careers tab. Build your legacy and become a legend.

New Weapons and Modifiers

Take on contracts in style with brand-new brawler weapons and modifiers!

High Velocity - Enemy bullets travel faster
Low Velocity - Enemy bullets travel slower
Reinforced - Your armour regenerates faster and can sustain more damage

Love,

Cloudhead Games

Pistol Whip "Contracts" Update Changelog

  • Added Contracts
  • Added 4 new weapons: Tonfa, Sai, Kama, Chakram
  • Added 3 new game Modifiers: High Velocity, Low Velocity, Reinforced
  • Animation improvements: modified enemy animations
  • Styles System UI improvements: replaced featured and trending style categories with casual, advanced and fitness categories
  • Adjusted the Targets Modifier tooltip
  • General bug fixes and performance improvements

Changed files in this update

Pistol Whip Content Depot 1079801
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link