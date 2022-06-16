Start your Career Today in Pistol Whip’s Latest Update!

Hey there, mercenaries, assassins, and badasses of all kinds!

Have you been looking to build your legacy? Well, look no further! Whether you are an established professional or just starting out, there is something for everyone in our latest update, Contracts!

Contracts

Throughout the month, take on a wide range of time-limited single-scene and multi-scene contracts to complete! From tackling daily bounties to weekly raids or challenging the imposing monthly ultimatum, players will have a wide variety of content to take on.

Career Progression

Track your overall ranking against the competition in the Career Screen! With every completed contract, heroes will earn points toward their Total Cumulative Score which will place them on a cumulative leaderboard unique to the Careers tab. Build your legacy and become a legend.

New Weapons and Modifiers

Take on contracts in style with brand-new brawler weapons and modifiers!

High Velocity - Enemy bullets travel faster

Low Velocity - Enemy bullets travel slower

Reinforced - Your armour regenerates faster and can sustain more damage

Love,

Cloudhead Games