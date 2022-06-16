Start your Career Today in Pistol Whip’s Latest Update!

Hey there, mercenaries, assassins, and badasses of all kinds!
Have you been looking to build your legacy? Well, look no further! Whether you are an established professional or just starting out, there is something for everyone in our latest update, Contracts!
Contracts
Throughout the month, take on a wide range of time-limited single-scene and multi-scene contracts to complete! From tackling daily bounties to weekly raids or challenging the imposing monthly ultimatum, players will have a wide variety of content to take on.
Career Progression
Track your overall ranking against the competition in the Career Screen! With every completed contract, heroes will earn points toward their Total Cumulative Score which will place them on a cumulative leaderboard unique to the Careers tab. Build your legacy and become a legend.
New Weapons and Modifiers
Take on contracts in style with brand-new brawler weapons and modifiers!
High Velocity - Enemy bullets travel faster
Low Velocity - Enemy bullets travel slower
Reinforced - Your armour regenerates faster and can sustain more damage
Love,
Cloudhead Games
Pistol Whip "Contracts" Update Changelog
- Added Contracts
- Added 4 new weapons: Tonfa, Sai, Kama, Chakram
- Added 3 new game Modifiers: High Velocity, Low Velocity, Reinforced
- Animation improvements: modified enemy animations
- Styles System UI improvements: replaced featured and trending style categories with casual, advanced and fitness categories
- Adjusted the Targets Modifier tooltip
- General bug fixes and performance improvements
