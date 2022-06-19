Enjoy the Summer with a 50% OFF deal with Burgers and Buns!!

Greeting Royal Rodents,

The Summer sun is coming out & we’ve got the gear to match & In addition, we have the game at 50% off!

Burger & Buns

It's time for Summer! And with this brand new free content, you can ensure Prince Redgi is ready for the blazing, Summer sun. Show your mighty new spatula is not to be misjudged as you swat grubs & frogs back into the swamplands. And with your trusty frying pan, watch as arrows and iron are deflected off its sturdy surface! But don’t forget those shades to help Redgi see past the bright lights.

Barbarian Ratsody

Also introducing our Barbarian Ratsody bundle. This includes both the base game “Tails of Iron'' and its original soundtrack “Bohemian Ratsody”. Join Redgi on his heroic quest whilst your digital squire's sing of his feats & tails.

Tails of Iron features:

Master brutal combat, inspired by the souls-like genre, featuring dodge-rolls, parry bashes, and fatal executions!

Explore a vast and treacherous Kingdom, comprising six distinct biomes, each with its own hidden paths and secrets

Immerse yourself in a compelling story, narrated by the deep, raspy vocals of the legendary Doug Cockle

Customise your attack style with a vast array of distinct weapons and armour

Assemble a band of brave companions, ready to aid you on select missions

Complete side quests to earn additional gold-on-the-side

Unearth special blueprints to forge new and powerful weapons

Collect rare ingredients to cook up health-boosting feasts

Overcome savage boss fights against the Frog Clan’s deadly, oversized generals

Lose yourself in the gorgeous and lovingly-crafted 2D hand-drawn art style.

Broadcasting Now!

Odd Bug Co-Founder Jack Bennet is currently broadcasting some more gameplay for your viewership which may help guide you through the mechanics, narrative and aesthetics of Tails of Iron. Which may highlights the strengths of Tails or Iron with some funny puns added on the side.

In addition to this , you may also would like to read our “25 Reasons you Shouldn’t Skip Tails of Iron” which may help to seal the deal on making Tails of Iron your next purchase (Especially with that bonus of 50% off)

