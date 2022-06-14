VR HOT 0.7.1 - out now!

Hi friends,

first of all, thanks a lot to the +2500 users on our HottieCard Discord! We are impressed and extremely happy about your creations and the great vibe - keep going!

But now, please welcome VR HOT 0.7.1 - with a couple of new features we already mentioned in the announcement and a couple more.

Let’s start with the new clothing system. Instead of just adding another dozen new pieces we built a system to change colors AND fabrics of the clothes in your inventory. From different types of cotton to wool and material like glass or metal you can choose freely for +80% of the clothes.

After choosing a customizable piece, the „Design“ button will show up in the Clothes Category Menu.

These creations can be saved with the Hottie wearing it in a HottieCard.

Many of you want the player body to assume certain positions. Sitting for example. And two different positions lying on the back - very helpful with passive cowgirl and missionary positions. You can choose these „locked“ positions in the interaction menu.

After our completion of the binary gender options, you can now also create Intersex Hotties. Choose a male character and use the „Female Shape“ slider in the Main Menu under „Hottie > Shape > Body“.

We know this will not satisfy everyone’s needs, but it’s the most realistic option and what we can currently do with our system.

There’s more new sliders.

You can change the shape of the testicles, add asymmetry to most facial features (and the complete face) and for wrinkle strength.

We also implemented full body dynamic wrinkles and a blood flow simulation. This means you have great new possibilities to show aging.

Go to „Hottie > Settings“ to find the two Wrinkle Sliders. The effect of the dynamic slider of course is only visible if the Hottie is moving.

We also implemented new sliders to show the diversity of female genitalia - labia and clit sizes, asymmetry and more.

The interaction menu is now detachable (press and hold the button to place it). You can choose the command with your virtual fingers.

(WARNING: There’s a Unity graphics bug while using FSR/DLSS!)



Another warning: We improved rendering of teeth and eyelashes, but as a side effect the teeth of existing Hotties might need some revision !

And there’s even more improvements - better fitting clothes, better soft-body effect, new default penis setting, 3 new skins, performance improvements and more…

This is another big one, we hope you’ll have fun with it!

Take care

VR HOT

NEW: Clothing System

NEW: Fixed Player Positions

NEW: Trans/Intersex Hotties

NEW: Testicle Sliders

NEW: Female Genitalia Sliders

NEW: Full Body dynamic Wrinkle System

NEW: Full Body Blood Flow Simulation

NEW: Interaction Menu detachable and manually operable

NEW: 3 more female Skins

Improvement: Face Rendering (Teeth, Eyes, Eyelashes and Skin)

Improvement: Clothes fit on bigger Bodies

Improvement: Default Penis/Erection Settings

Improvement: Soft-Body Simulation on bigger Bodies

Improvement: Weight Distribution Hottie

Improvement: Performance

Bug Fixes