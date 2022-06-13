Small Update EA-1.2

Attention Republic soldiers,

this update is aimed at wrapping up common issues as well as adding some quality of life improvements.

Changes

Added chat messages for commonly changed server settings (i.e, when the server changes the map)

Improved player flashlight to no longer light up the back of the gun and instead a subtle, more realistic, lighten to the side of the gun to simulate light bouncing as well as subtly lighting up the surrounding environment outside the flashlight cone

Added to player settings the option "Invert Mouse Y"

Matches where server cheats are used will no longer reward XP

Improved performance for transitioning from the splash screen to main menu (This should solve crashing on startup for some players)

Fixed the Impact Grenade ability hanging in-air if the player who threw it wasn't the host

Known issues

Various position exploits on Train Station that allow players to not be hit by zombies

Moving forward

Next update I'd like to start working more on new content. First I'd like to get some basics out of the way so I'll be starting with Steam achievements. After that I'll be looking into adding more core content, so stay tuned.

Your Commanding Officer,

Blake Gillman

Join the Discord