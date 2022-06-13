PixelOver 0.10.1 Huge performance improvement

Share · View all patches · Build 8928986 · Last edited 13 June 2022 – 20:52:10 UTC by Wendy

Hello, this update improves the whole software performance, memory used and stability.

As a lot of the architecture has been rewritten some regressions can be excepted.

So this update is marked as unstable and the last update is still available, the time to fix potential regressions.

If you see any issue don't hesitate to report on discord, that's faster for small regressions.

Changes

[table]

[tr]

[td]

The whole architecture has been rewritten. Load faster, don't crash anymore on big projects, use less memory.

Here an example with the 3 same projects opened.

On the 0.10 version

On the 0.10.1 version

So yes, more than 100MB of memory saved for the same projects.

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

Added Shape size input. It may be useful to redefine the default size.

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

Display a message when the software doesn't have the permissions on the exporting path.

[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Bug fixes

[table]

[tr]

[td]Bug[/td]

[td]Ref[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Resources are now well synchronized.[/td]

[td]

Link

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Copying a track didn't copy keys easing.[/td]

[td]

Link

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Fixed missing animation key on collapses.[/td]

[td]

Link

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Prevent the software to crash when changing theme while too much elements are displayed.[/td]

[td]

Link

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Files are now directly reloaded when externally modified while Pixelover is closed.[/td]

[td]

Link

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Dithering preview didn't refresh well with undo/redo.[/td]

[td]

[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

New Roadmap

[table]

[tr]

[th]Animation[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

ːsteamthumbsupː

[/td]

[td]Import rigged 3D models with animations.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

[/td]

[td]Inverse kinematics.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

[/td]

[td]Bone mesh deformation.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

[/td]

[td]Ability to save and load animation.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[th]Tools and objects[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

ːsteamthumbsupː

[/td]

[td]Gradient with easing function.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td][/td]

[td]Particles and fluids.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td][/td]

[td]Lights.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[th]Pixelation[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td][/td]

[td]More pixel-art oriented resampler.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]ːsteamthumbsupː[/td]

[td]Polish line and internal edges.

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[th]Importation & Export[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

ːsteamthumbsupː

[/td]

[td]Import 3D formats GLTF (FBX and DAE soon).[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td][/td]

[td]Import 2D formats Aseprite, PSD.

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]ːsteamthumbsupː[/td]

[td]Export separated layers.

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]ːsteamthumbsupː[/td]

[td]Export different views as normal and depth.

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[th]Application[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

ːsteamthumbsupː

[/td]

[td]Theme customization.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

ːsteamthumbsupː

[/td]

[td]Internationalization.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

ːsteamthumbsupː

[/td]

[td]Keybindings.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

[/td]

[td]Lighter project type. To batch pixelates files without any transformation.[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

ːsteamthumbsupː Available features but could be improved.

ːsteamthisː New available features added with this version.

If you see bugs or want to propose features, you can do it at the community, thank you !