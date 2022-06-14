The Warhorn Update - Ver. 0.9.11.68

Hello everyone,
We are glad to say that a new version of the game is available!
CHANGED:
- The position of the starting house has been changed. Next to the starting house there is a NPC Rojkos from whom you can buy building plans (helpful for new players).
- Balanced items in the old town.
- Reduced the big flash while mining in first person view.
- The torch lasts four times longer.
- Balanced perks in the character menu.
- The Name of the NPC Grandpa was changed to Old Man.
- Building hammer range has been extended while in build mode
- Pig and wild boar health points decreased.
- Increased stack sizes (wood up to 60, bone up to 30)
- Crafting Requirements Changed:
- Hoe (5 iron ores, 2 sticks)
- Sickle (4 iron ores, 2 sticks)
- Tool attack parameters changed
- Knife (4 dmg)
- Hoe (2 dmg)
- Other tools (3 dmg)
- The defense parameters of the leather set have been changed (shoes 1%, pants 4%, armor 5%, gloves 1%, cap 1%)
- Building plans prices have been reduced.
- Wooden 350 coins
- Planks 700 coins
ADDED:
- Crafting sticks from the wood.
- New sword that can be created from the crafting menu.
FIXED:
- Demon Skeleton sword.
- Duplicated book after upgrading the mine in the village.
- Creatures spawn system.
- The plank foundations could not be upgraded.
- Sandstone mine building
- A few bugs on the map.
- Re-roll bonus after dropping rings or swords from inventory.
- Reset durability after dropping armors from inventory.
- Swords damage.
If you want to help us develop the game or have other questions regarding The Warhorn, join our Discord!
https://discord.gg/SbsRXMM
