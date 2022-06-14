 Skip to content

The Warhorn update for 14 June 2022

The Warhorn Update - Ver. 0.9.11.68

Last edited by Wendy

Hello everyone,
We are glad to say that a new version of the game is available!

CHANGED:
  • The position of the starting house has been changed. Next to the starting house there is a NPC Rojkos from whom you can buy building plans (helpful for new players).
  • Balanced items in the old town.
  • Reduced the big flash while mining in first person view.
  • The torch lasts four times longer.
  • Balanced perks in the character menu.
  • The Name of the NPC Grandpa was changed to Old Man.
  • Building hammer range has been extended while in build mode
  • Pig and wild boar health points decreased.
  • Increased stack sizes (wood up to 60, bone up to 30)
  • Crafting Requirements Changed:
  • Hoe (5 iron ores, 2 sticks)
  • Sickle (4 iron ores, 2 sticks)
  • Tool attack parameters changed
  • Knife (4 dmg)
  • Hoe (2 dmg)
  • Other tools (3 dmg)
  • The defense parameters of the leather set have been changed (shoes 1%, pants 4%, armor 5%, gloves 1%, cap 1%)
  • Building plans prices have been reduced.
  • Wooden 350 coins
  • Planks 700 coins
ADDED:
  • Crafting sticks from the wood.
  • New sword that can be created from the crafting menu.
FIXED:
  • Demon Skeleton sword.
  • Duplicated book after upgrading the mine in the village.
  • Creatures spawn system.
  • The plank foundations could not be upgraded.
  • Sandstone mine building
  • A few bugs on the map.
  • Re-roll bonus after dropping rings or swords from inventory.
  • Reset durability after dropping armors from inventory.
  • Swords damage.

If you want to help us develop the game or have other questions regarding The Warhorn, join our Discord!
https://discord.gg/SbsRXMM

