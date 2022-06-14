The Warhorn Update - Ver. 0.9.11.68



Hello everyone,

We are glad to say that a new version of the game is available!

CHANGED:

The position of the starting house has been changed. Next to the starting house there is a NPC Rojkos from whom you can buy building plans (helpful for new players).

Balanced items in the old town.

Reduced the big flash while mining in first person view.

The torch lasts four times longer.

Balanced perks in the character menu.

The Name of the NPC Grandpa was changed to Old Man.

Building hammer range has been extended while in build mode

Pig and wild boar health points decreased.

Increased stack sizes (wood up to 60, bone up to 30)

Crafting Requirements Changed:

Hoe (5 iron ores, 2 sticks)

Sickle (4 iron ores, 2 sticks)

Tool attack parameters changed

Knife (4 dmg)

Hoe (2 dmg)

Other tools (3 dmg)

The defense parameters of the leather set have been changed (shoes 1%, pants 4%, armor 5%, gloves 1%, cap 1%)

Building plans prices have been reduced.

Wooden 350 coins

Planks 700 coins

ADDED:

Crafting sticks from the wood.

New sword that can be created from the crafting menu.



FIXED:

Demon Skeleton sword.

Duplicated book after upgrading the mine in the village.

Creatures spawn system.

The plank foundations could not be upgraded.

Sandstone mine building

A few bugs on the map.

Re-roll bonus after dropping rings or swords from inventory.

Reset durability after dropping armors from inventory.

Swords damage.

If you want to help us develop the game or have other questions regarding The Warhorn, join our Discord!

https://discord.gg/SbsRXMM