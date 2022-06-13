BleedingEdge: Version 2.0.7.153 - More FX

Note: This is an EXPERIMENTAL update available in the "bleedingedge" beta. It may contain instabilities beyond the base version currently available.
This update improves some more FX and fixes engine glow on Ally and Fighter ships.
Improvements:
- Huge explosion now has a shock ring effect.
- Superlaser pickup effect has been improved.
- Shield Power pickup effect has been improved.
Fixes:
- Fix Ally engine particles to be more consistent with Player engine particles.
- Fix Fighter engine particles to be more consistent with Player engine particles.
Other:
- Added visible debug info when framerate counter is enabled showing information about the current procgen'd color scheme. This display will be removed in a later version.
