BleedingEdge: Version 2.0.7.153 - More FX

Share · View all patches · Build 8928898 · Last edited 13 June 2022 – 20:39:16 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Note: This is an EXPERIMENTAL update available in the "bleedingedge" beta. It may contain instabilities beyond the base version currently available.

This update improves some more FX and fixes engine glow on Ally and Fighter ships.