Prepare For Warp: Unlimited Edition: Beyond Insanji update for 13 June 2022

BleedingEdge: Version 2.0.7.153 - More FX

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Note: This is an EXPERIMENTAL update available in the "bleedingedge" beta. It may contain instabilities beyond the base version currently available.

This update improves some more FX and fixes engine glow on Ally and Fighter ships.

  • Improvements:

    • Huge explosion now has a shock ring effect.
    • Superlaser pickup effect has been improved.
    • Shield Power pickup effect has been improved.

  • Fixes:

    • Fix Ally engine particles to be more consistent with Player engine particles.
    • Fix Fighter engine particles to be more consistent with Player engine particles.

  • Other:

    • Added visible debug info when framerate counter is enabled showing information about the current procgen'd color scheme. This display will be removed in a later version.

