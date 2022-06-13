Vagrantis update!

Version 0.5550920342

🎯 [Item] The Vagrantis weapon B-Missile has been added. It fires large gyro-stabilized missiles (bullets are fired as though the firing ship is at rest).

🎯 [Sound effects] Two new sound effects for rocket-based weapons have been added.

🎯 [Balancing] The Vagrantis weapons "Torpedo", "Double Missile" and "Missile" are now gyro-stabilized (this only applies for newly obtained items).

🎯 [Balancing] Damage has been increased for the Vagrantis weapons "Rocket Jump", "Turbo Grenade", "Cluster Missile", "Cluster Turbo Grenade" and "Sticky Bombs".

🎯 [Misc] The first dungeon after the tutorial section has been shortened. This change was made to more quickly enable open-space exploration.

🎯 [Bug fix] XP is now correctly provided for self-damage-type Xinthu weapons.

🎯 [Bug fix] Enemy hull bars can no longer display a hull of 0 (this was previously the case when hull was lower than 1).