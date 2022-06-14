 Skip to content

Big Farm Story update for 14 June 2022

Big Farm Story Update 1.11

Build 8928762 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It's time for new update, peeps! You ever wanted to enjoy your favorite farm game during a flight or your family's camping and hiking trip in the woods? Well, we have great news for you. Big Farm Story launches a fully-offline mode for you to keep your farm adventures with you. Learn more in the full changelist below:

Added:

  • Offline Mode (Beta) - Start a new game in offline mode. Offline characters do not have access to certain online-only features such as becoming friends with other players or visiting their farms. Saved files are stored on your computer and persisted via Steam Cloud if you have it active.

  • Many technical improvements!

Take care!

