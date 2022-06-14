Big Farm Story Update 1.11

It's time for new update, peeps! You ever wanted to enjoy your favorite farm game during a flight or your family's camping and hiking trip in the woods? Well, we have great news for you. Big Farm Story launches a fully-offline mode for you to keep your farm adventures with you. Learn more in the full changelist below:

Added:

Offline Mode (Beta) - Start a new game in offline mode. Offline characters do not have access to certain online-only features such as becoming friends with other players or visiting their farms. Saved files are stored on your computer and persisted via Steam Cloud if you have it active.

Many technical improvements!

Take care!