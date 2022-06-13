Patch 1.03! No letter this time!

Hello everyone!
Back with patch 1.03, doing some more bug fixing and adding minor things that some players requested!
Here we goooooooooooo:
Features added :
- Runes now appear in your map, in case your eye didn't pick em! Picking up a rune also makes them disappear from the map, because... well that just makes sense
- Added a jingle when you win a battle! Happy winning!
And now the main dish, the bugs:
- Fixed teleporting while in battle if close to exits
- Fixed random collisions not working
- Fixed some more collisions as well
- Achievements now work! Launching the game should automatically grant you those that you have earned, with the exception of winning the game, sorry about that, but another round you go
- Fixed shop freezing after completing potion tutorial
- Fixed shop freezing after translating and spamming back (...)
- Fixed spamming ESC that leads to the game pausing and the menu not appearing
- Fixed some parts of the map that weren't exactly 1-1
- Added some more legacy helpers on the map
- Changed the 1 to be more... visible and distinguishable from capital I (the letter)
Our next feature down the line is keybinds, but that might take a while!
Did I mention we have a discord where you can give all your feedback so we can fix even more bugs, which is definitely the best part of game-design? Well, here it is:
Changed files in this update