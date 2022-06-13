 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Endlanders : First Encounter update for 13 June 2022

Patch 1.03! No letter this time!

Share · View all patches · Build 8928649 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

Back with patch 1.03, doing some more bug fixing and adding minor things that some players requested!

Here we goooooooooooo:

Features added :

  • Runes now appear in your map, in case your eye didn't pick em! Picking up a rune also makes them disappear from the map, because... well that just makes sense
  • Added a jingle when you win a battle! Happy winning!

And now the main dish, the bugs:

  • Fixed teleporting while in battle if close to exits
  • Fixed random collisions not working
  • Fixed some more collisions as well
  • Achievements now work! Launching the game should automatically grant you those that you have earned, with the exception of winning the game, sorry about that, but another round you go
  • Fixed shop freezing after completing potion tutorial
  • Fixed shop freezing after translating and spamming back (...)
  • Fixed spamming ESC that leads to the game pausing and the menu not appearing
  • Fixed some parts of the map that weren't exactly 1-1
  • Added some more legacy helpers on the map
  • Changed the 1 to be more... visible and distinguishable from capital I (the letter)

Our next feature down the line is keybinds, but that might take a while!

Did I mention we have a discord where you can give all your feedback so we can fix even more bugs, which is definitely the best part of game-design? Well, here it is:

DISCORD

Did I also mention we have a KICKSTARTER CAMPAIGN RUNNING RIGHT NOW GO CHECK IT GO GO GO GO I JUST POSTED AN UPDATE AS WELL GO GO:

KICKSTARTER

Changed files in this update

Depot 2010451
  • Loading history…
Depot 2010452
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link