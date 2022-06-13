Patch 1.03! No letter this time!

Hello everyone!

Back with patch 1.03, doing some more bug fixing and adding minor things that some players requested!

Here we goooooooooooo:

Features added :

Runes now appear in your map, in case your eye didn't pick em! Picking up a rune also makes them disappear from the map, because... well that just makes sense

Added a jingle when you win a battle! Happy winning!

And now the main dish, the bugs:

Fixed teleporting while in battle if close to exits

Fixed random collisions not working

Fixed some more collisions as well

Achievements now work! Launching the game should automatically grant you those that you have earned, with the exception of winning the game, sorry about that, but another round you go

Fixed shop freezing after completing potion tutorial

Fixed shop freezing after translating and spamming back (...)

Fixed spamming ESC that leads to the game pausing and the menu not appearing

Fixed some parts of the map that weren't exactly 1-1

Added some more legacy helpers on the map

Changed the 1 to be more... visible and distinguishable from capital I (the letter)

Our next feature down the line is keybinds, but that might take a while!

Did I mention we have a discord where you can give all your feedback so we can fix even more bugs, which is definitely the best part of game-design? Well, here it is:

DISCORD

Did I also mention we have a KICKSTARTER CAMPAIGN RUNNING RIGHT NOW GO CHECK IT GO GO GO GO I JUST POSTED AN UPDATE AS WELL GO GO:

KICKSTARTER