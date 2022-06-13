Version 0.3 Development Release

The time is finally here for the release of the next version of Engineer Alpha. There are a lot of great changes and updates in this version that really enhance the game.

I was planning on getting this out last week but but a rather crippling crash was isolated and took quite a while to iron out. While the fix isn't perfect by any measure it should work for the time being.

But prior to that I was fixing cranes for this update, as I had not touched them in a while, and put in some nice additions to their functionality.

Cranes now require power from shafts to operate at 2 rad/s and 400Nm. This can be provided by 2 Stirling engines merged together. All actions in the crane's queue are now displayed as a list in the crane UI and individual actions may be canceled with the X button. Also all crane actions are now saved when you save the game and exit.



These are just a few of the changes in this version and here is the current patch notes. There are not complete notes as I Know there are changes I have forgotten but the important stuff is here.