Version 0.122a Changelist

Changes in Version 0.122a:

Added variable strength to Ultra Heavy part (affects mass)

Fixed aiming laser advanced mode label

Fixed vortex push mode being a bit weaker than it should have been

Fixed Vacuum/Vortex not reversing correctly in Normal mode

Brightened the impact effects of aiming laser

More building collapse tweaking

Update bomb model (more cylindrical, slightly narrower)

Fixed Bomb now detonates immediately less often

Fixed some geometry being duplicated on 2 panel parts (created blue flashing on spawn)