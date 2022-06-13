 Skip to content

Instruments of Destruction update for 13 June 2022

Version 0.122a Changelist

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes in Version 0.122a:
Added variable strength to Ultra Heavy part (affects mass)
Fixed aiming laser advanced mode label
Fixed vortex push mode being a bit weaker than it should have been
Fixed Vacuum/Vortex not reversing correctly in Normal mode
Brightened the impact effects of aiming laser
More building collapse tweaking
Update bomb model (more cylindrical, slightly narrower)
Fixed Bomb now detonates immediately less often
Fixed some geometry being duplicated on 2 panel parts (created blue flashing on spawn)

