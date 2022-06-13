Fret Smasher v0.32 A2

Classic Battle Mode
New for v0.32 is Classic Battle which supports 2-4 players.
In this mode, players are to fight for their survival using powers found on Hyperflux phrases. Use these powers by pressing select or using the tilt axis and cause chaos on your opponent's highway. Last player standing wins.
Change-log:
ADDITIONS
- NEW Classic Battle (2-4 players)!
- NEW Song Lyrics (Supports custom colours in the theme.ini)!
- NEW Accuracy Markers!
- NEW Changeable Menu Backgrounds!
- NEW Discord Rich Presence!
- Added a "No Results" message to song searches with no results.
- Added a toggle for gameplay notifications (Note streaks & HyperFlux Ready).
- Added a toggle to reduce the flashing of HyperFlux effects. Specifically the pulsing to the beat.
- Added a toggle for duplicate songs.
- Added "Highscore" text to results screen.
BUG FIXES
- Fixed a bug causing player menus to be opened during gameplay.
- Fixed a bug causing player menus to be opened after readying up while other players are still selecting.
- Fixed an issue with gameplay timers (FAS/SAH/Whammy/BOT) in relation to multiplayer.
- Fixed an issue with the theme loader not using fallback textures if a theme is missing a texture. You can now make themes using only the textures you wish to change.
- Fixed an issue when pressing "space" while in game, then leaving directly back the main menu causes the control mapper to be opened.
ADJUSTMENTS
- Song scanning will now skip duplicate songs. These are songs with identical chart files.
- Tweaks to song search and sorting functions.
- Overhauled the new unlocks messages.
- Tweaked the FPS counter to update more frequently.
- Moved the debug mode text to the top left corner of the screen and changed the font to Palikka.
- Tweaked the gameplay notifications size, and position to allow room for Lyrics. They also now have PostFX applied to them.
- Loading song audio, chart data, and theme data is no longer attempted in one frame before changing to the gameplay and will now display a loading screen.
- Adjusted the sprite shader for hit flames.
- Scene transitioning from gameplay to results is now smoothed out instead of a harsh cut.
- Bots has been updated to allow usage with Battle Mode when skill is not set to "Perfect".
- Bots will now start pressing random frets when they mess up, making them feel more realistic.
- Adjusted the PostFX settings for the bloom effect.
- Updated the theme.ini files and the read me file for themes.
- Pressing "Select" in practice mode will set the current time back to Time A.
- Completing or restarting a section in practice mode will now display your current personal best for note accuracy.
- Adjusted hit and sustain particle systems.
- Updated metadata of select songs in the setlist.
- Profile creation can now be cancelled by pressing ESC.
- Profile creation will now only occur when pressing return on the keyboard instead of on deselect of the text field.
Changed files in this update