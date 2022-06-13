Fret Smasher v0.32 A2

Classic Battle Mode

New for v0.32 is Classic Battle which supports 2-4 players.

In this mode, players are to fight for their survival using powers found on Hyperflux phrases. Use these powers by pressing select or using the tilt axis and cause chaos on your opponent's highway. Last player standing wins.





Change-log:

ADDITIONS

NEW Classic Battle (2-4 players)!

NEW Song Lyrics (Supports custom colours in the theme.ini)!

NEW Accuracy Markers!

NEW Changeable Menu Backgrounds!

NEW Discord Rich Presence!

Added a "No Results" message to song searches with no results.

Added a toggle for gameplay notifications (Note streaks & HyperFlux Ready).

Added a toggle to reduce the flashing of HyperFlux effects. Specifically the pulsing to the beat.

Added a toggle for duplicate songs.

Added "Highscore" text to results screen.

BUG FIXES

Fixed a bug causing player menus to be opened during gameplay.

Fixed a bug causing player menus to be opened after readying up while other players are still selecting.

Fixed an issue with gameplay timers (FAS/SAH/Whammy/BOT) in relation to multiplayer.

Fixed an issue with the theme loader not using fallback textures if a theme is missing a texture. You can now make themes using only the textures you wish to change.

Fixed an issue when pressing "space" while in game, then leaving directly back the main menu causes the control mapper to be opened.

ADJUSTMENTS