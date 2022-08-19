 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

A Tale of Paper update for 19 August 2022

A TALE OF PAPER IS OUT NOW!

Share · View all patches · Build 8928330 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
There's nothing 'tearable' about this news – A Tale of Paper: Refolded has officially launched and is available to download now!

The world can be a dangerous place for a little paper person, but luckily you're much more than an average sheet of A4. Imbued with magic, you can change into a variety of different papery forms, each with their own special abilities that will help you overcome the challenges ahead.

  • If you play A Tale of Paper: Refolded and would like to leave some feedback, go ahead and drop it here: A Tale of Paper: Refolded | Game Feedback
  • If you encounter any issues or bugs while playing, please report them in this thread: A Tale of Paper: Refolded | Bug Reports
  • A Tale of Paper: Refolded has also launched on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S (and will be coming later in the year to PS5 and Switch)
  • If you enjoy the game, please consider leaving a user review. Every review really helps!

Thank you for your support and we hope you enjoy A Tale of Paper: Refolded!

Matt | Digerati

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1454640/A_Tale_of_Paper_Refolded/

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link