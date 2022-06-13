Patch 0.07.14

Carpet / tile placement on plasterboard

Fixed starter house door frame nail placement

Fixed window mesh for Tall-Medium Traditional Window (Oak, yellow, black)

Fixed missing string reference for No-Fines in Notebook Surveys

Fixed flashlight blocking spanner pickup from the tool belt

Fixed Agoost White Fridge being unpurchasable

Fixed Agoost misspelt as Argoost on phone bubble

Fixed a bunch of issues with IQ’ERE curtains

Screws on windows and doors should be much easier to interact with now

Fixed some stair mesh issues

Sledgehammer should now show the damage values when looking at breakable objects

Fixed soft-lock caused by talking to Winston before he has a chance to talk to you outside the job centre at the start of the game

Fixed issue where players couldn’t place bricks on the second floor

Important! To get the brick fix above, we’ve had to adjust the heights of all saved builds. The issue was due to the game snap to grid system being off, causing a cascading issue with height. This has now been resolved but has required a lot of assets be rebuilt. Whilst we’ve done everything we can to ensure saved builds will be automatically adjusted on load, there will be issues with roof heights due to the complexity involved in them. Players will need to re-install their roofs in order to resolve this floating issue. Thanks for your understanding!