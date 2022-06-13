Patch 1.0.9.56

As always you can watch us build the game live on Twitch.

This has been a really rough couple of months as shown in our latest development video.

Thank you for being an awesome community and being there for us.

I never expected such kindness and it means a lot to me.

This is the last minor patch for Animus.

After this it will be two major patches and the chapter will be done.

The next one will be all of the Mossbacks storyline.

After that we will launch the boss fight and Animus will end.

From there we don't really have a huge amount to make.

Animus was largely the most complicated section of the game.

Jotunheim and [REDACTED] will be a breeze by comparison.

I can't wait to show you what's coming next.

You guys rock. ːHBHeartː

Known Issues

Multiple translations are missing for Avocados section and beyond.

We're working to get these finished and implemented as soon as possible.

New Content

Avocado can now invite you over to her house.

Emelio now talks about giving you a better axe.

Emelio can now only fix the hands of the Pocket Watch.

A stolen potion is now useful for something.

Certain environments in Animus now change based on your choices.

The Pocketwatch now appears in Lores bedroom.

The Pocketwatch now appears on the bridge if you're a terrible person.

The Factus now appears in Lores bedroom.

The Factus now gets other cacti talking.

The Aspects now judge you for your actions.

You can now meet the Mossbacks.

There is now an Auto-Save before a fight in a terrible place.

There is something new to solve.

Bug Fixes

Looping Animus as a positive and then negative route will no longer break combat.

The final message at the end of Animus is now visible again.

Avocado can now react properly to Emelio fixing a portion of the watch.

Fixed audio transforms on Terry for multiple routes.

The Artifact no longer disappears from Lores Bedroom when thrown.

The Pocketwatch no longer uses sprites from the wrong texture page.

The Pocketwatch now slides onto the screen instead of popping into place.

Lore no longer slides inside a tentacle in the darkworld version of Emelios house.

The Amphibious Magician achievement now works correctly.

A thrown shoe now splashes correctly.

Various dialog portions no longer leave the textbox.

Rebuilt part of the core text system to be more resilient.

Underscores can now be displayed in the Heartbound font.

Lowercase 'f' and 'l' have been modified to be more readable.

The Disclaimer cutscene now plays again at the beginning of Avocados section.

Animus Day music no longer plays after the fishing mini-game.

The Early Access description has been updated.

Linux users should now be able to launch directly from Steam.

Internal Changes

Wiki-Warriors can now turn off shadow effects to take better screenshots of maps with Left Shift.

This should improve the quality of maps on the Official Wiki.

Studio Changes

We've hired a new Brazilian Portuguese translator.

We've hired a new Russian translator.

OST

There are now 97 songs in the OST!

Forest Sprits has now been correctly renamed as Forest Spirits

You can pick it up here.

Bug Reporting

Please report any issues via DM on Discord to Thor#5264.

You can also send these to GoPirateSoftware@Gmail.com

Include a screenshot, it makes it much easier to fix!

Upcoming Content