Version 0.618 Alpha

Build 8927824 · Last edited 13 June 2022 – 17:32:09 UTC

Help

■ Added missing error messages

■ Added missing popup messages

Multiplayer

■ Fixed client error with show "save progress" in options

■ Fixed client error with show filled value for item "mold01" after pickup from storage rack

■ Fixed client error with show filled value for item "goldpan01" after pickup from storage rack

■ Fixed client sync error for item "smeltingfurnace01"

■ Fixed client sync error for item "smeltingfurnace02"

■ Fixed client sync error for item "mold01"

Functionality

■ Added function to change color "fillvalue" in options

■ Added function to toggle lift axis for vehicle "lowloader01" by press "3"

Changed

■ Changed gold balance

■ Changed weight for vehicle "lowloader01"

■ Changed settings for rescue function

■ Changed power for vehicle "truck01"

■ Changed style for fill values

Audio

■ Reduced volume sound "startup engine" for vehicle "buggy01"

■ Reduced volume sound "startup engine" for vehicle "buggy02"

■ Reduced volume sound "startup engine" for vehicle "minidumptruck01"

Troubleshooting

■ Fixed error with ramp rotation for vehicle "lowloader01"

■ Fixed error with rotate body continues for vehicle "excavator01" if player switch mode or exit the vehicle

■ Fixed error with rotate body continues for vehicle "miniexcavator01" if player switch mode or exit the vehicle

■ Fixed error with indicate wrong percentages for fill values

■ Fixed error with show owner on claimboard

Improvements

■ Improved performance

■ Improved chunk files

Savegame

■ Fixed error with save voxel data