Gold Hunter update for 13 June 2022

Version 0.618 Alpha

Version 0.618 Alpha

Patchnotes via Steam Community

■ Added missing error messages
■ Added missing popup messages

Multiplayer

■ Fixed client error with show "save progress" in options
■ Fixed client error with show filled value for item "mold01" after pickup from storage rack
■ Fixed client error with show filled value for item "goldpan01" after pickup from storage rack
■ Fixed client sync error for item "smeltingfurnace01"
■ Fixed client sync error for item "smeltingfurnace02"
■ Fixed client sync error for item "mold01"

Functionality

■ Added function to change color "fillvalue" in options
■ Added function to toggle lift axis for vehicle "lowloader01" by press "3"

Changed

■ Changed gold balance
■ Changed weight for vehicle "lowloader01"
■ Changed settings for rescue function
■ Changed power for vehicle "truck01"
■ Changed style for fill values

Audio

■ Reduced volume sound "startup engine" for vehicle "buggy01"
■ Reduced volume sound "startup engine" for vehicle "buggy02"
■ Reduced volume sound "startup engine" for vehicle "minidumptruck01"

Troubleshooting

■ Fixed error with ramp rotation for vehicle "lowloader01"
■ Fixed error with rotate body continues for vehicle "excavator01" if player switch mode or exit the vehicle
■ Fixed error with rotate body continues for vehicle "miniexcavator01" if player switch mode or exit the vehicle
■ Fixed error with indicate wrong percentages for fill values
■ Fixed error with show owner on claimboard

Improvements

■ Improved performance
■ Improved chunk files

Savegame

■ Fixed error with save voxel data

Changed files in this update

