4.27 Engine Upgrade Update - NOW AVAILABLE

We are excited to finally announce the release of our Engine Upgrade Update which brings Post Scriptum up to the latest version of Unreal Engine, to go along with it are many bug fixes, improvements and optimization acros the board.

With the release of this update Post Scriptum now runs on the latest version of Unreal Engine, this is something that was important to us and for the longevity of the game as many of the new tools and improvements made to the engine are now available to us, we will be using these to great effect in making Post Scriptum a better experience for all of our players.

One big issue we had with a previous version was an issue for certain CPUs namely Intel CPU's of Generation 10, 11 & 12 crashing when starting the game due to a bug within the engine itself, resulting in us needing to make some bandaid fixes. This issue is now resolved entirely and shouldn't impact users of those brands of CPU anymore.

You can find all the devblogs covering the changes below:

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/736220/view/4689941763322221341

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/736220/view/3193626400498877718

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/736220/view/3327609752679252140

NVIDIA DLSS & NIS Support



During the upgrade we spent some time looking into some of the new tech that has become more readily available to us as developers, while we have many options for implementation we sat down and eventually settled with our options. And so we ended up choosing the solution that NVIDIA provided.

Starting with this update Post Scriptum now supports both DLSS and NIS, both are tech from the same company, but they achieve different results. DLSS is designed as an AI upscaler that performs what we can only describe as black magic to give users of Tensor core compatible GPUs a boost in performance for little to no visual loss. The downside is that this tech requires the use of Nvidias RTX lineup of cards.

The other tech is NIS which is more like a traditional upscaler that works on all brands of graphics cards similar to AMD FSR and is essentially their answer to AMD FSR, we've gotten many questions as to why we opted for NIS over AMD FSR and the simple answer is that the implementation was far easier and doesn't have compatibility issues with NVIDIAs other tech.

While we have chosen this option for now, if demand is high enough we may consider AMD FSR in the future.

Steam Summer Sale 2022

June 23rd - July 7th

Flowers are blooming, the heat waves are here and its time to bring out your sunscreen, because summer is here and you know what that means. The Steam Summer Sale is almost upon us and as with every year Steam has their seasonal sale on the same period as it usually does every year.

You can expect Post Scriptum to be 50% off for the Steam Summer Sale 2022.

Engine Upgrade Release Changelog v3.0.550.2211

Gameplay Improvements

General Changes

Fixed an issue where you could not enter and exit ADS while cycling the bolt.

Possible fix for shells exploding when leaving the gun due to latency.

Tactical map now shows X,Y,Z coordinates. Only relevant to developers for bug fixing.

Fixed rendering of US Marksman rifle in D-Day higgins boat.

Adjusted 88mm APHE Parent Shell Value: Soldier Internal Damage Multiplier from 0.11 -> 0.15

Adjusted 88mm APHE Parent Shell Value: Explosive Inner Damage Radius from 100 -> 200

Adjusted 75mm APHE Parent Shell Value: Soldier Internal Damage Multiplier from 0.11 -> 0.15

Adjusted 75mm APHE Parent Shell Value: Explosive Outer Damage Radius from 1250 -> 1000

Adjusted 40mm APHE Parent Shell Value: Explosive Base Damage from 400 -> 100

Adjusted 40mm APHE Parent Shell Value: Explosive Damage Inner Radius from 100 -> 50

Adjusted 40mm APHE Parent Shell Value: Explosive Damage Outer Radius from 800 -> 500

Fixed missing impact FX for APHE on materials when pentrating but not exploding

Fixed M4A3E8 spare track external component not having physmat.

Created a hole in the Panther turret and turret interior col pieces behind the cannon so that shells can penetrate the turret and armor value isnt doubled.

APHE now detonates on impact with soldiers instead of phasing through.

Moved M4A3E8 HVAP up so that it is below APCBC

Fixed Cromwell Shot Mk9 APCBC-T being incorrectly labeled as APBC-T

Added missing impact fx to some APHE shells.

Added missing impact and ricochet decal to some APHE shells.

Resized all impact decals to be more reasonable according to shell caliber.

Added HEAT impact decal to make it easier to decipher if you bounce or ricochet.

Fixed M8 greyhound ammo amount 125 -> 80

Fixed Sherman M4A3 Default Wreck Right track not correct position.

Added M10 Wolverine

Added M8 Greyhound

Added Stug III A

Stug III G handling adjustment.

Sherman Firefly handling adjustment.

Rebalanced all APCR shells with more realistic bouncing angles.

CreateRallyPoint is now called AdminCreateRallyPoint. requires "cheat" permission level

Fixed an issue where commander icons were offset on map.

It is now possible to rearm Anti Tank guns using supplies from construction truck

Implementation of Replication Graph to give better server performance. (Ongoing)

New lighting across all layers

Added new foliage to all maps.

Graphical Changes

Moved advanced graphics into a separate tab

Added Nvidia DLSS & NIS settings & sharpness

Added an option to toggle Volumetric Fog

Added an option to toggle & set Depth of Field quality

Added a slider to change Motion Blur amount

Max ingame FPS can now be set from 0 999. 0 Disables FPS cap.

New Spawn Menu

All pages are combined into one page.

Removed spawn location list.

Hovering over the map now enlarges the map. (Can be toggled off in Game Settings)

Chat can now be collapsed.

You can now Respawn from the spawn menu.

Staging phase timer is now visible on the spawn menu.

Staging Zone Standardization

Offensive:

Staging time has been made consistent across all Offensive layers and has been set to 210 seconds (3.5 minutes) to allow for more planning time

Added staging and forward staging zones to all Offensive layers

Fixed any Offensive layers where both teams were either marked as Attackers or Defenders

Fixed any staging zones in Offensive layers that had an incorrect team assignment

Removed any extra, unneeded staging zones

RAAS:

Staging time has been made consistent across all RAAS layers and has been set to 210 seconds (3.5 minutes) to allow for more planning time

Added staging zones to all RAAS layers

Removed any extra, unneeded staging zones

Supremacy:

Staging time has been made consistent across all Supremacy layers and has been set to 210 seconds (3.5 minutes) to allow for more planning time

Armoured:

Staging time has been made consistent across all Armoured layers and has been set to 210 seconds (3.5 minutes) to allow for more planning time and time for players to get into their assigned vehicles before the match begins.

Added staging zones to all Armoured layers

Invasion:

Invasion Layers with staging zones have been set to 210 seconds

Map Fixes

General

Lowered the placement collision box for the Flak 36 to allow for placement inside of flak emplacement bunkers

Improved readability of explanations in shooting range and fixed some typos

Added box collision to TownResidence2Floor12Length_B so players can't clip inside

Carentan

Carentan church is no longer floating off the ground

Fixed wall that wasn't capped off in bush

Enabled collision on large foliage rocks

Fixed fence clipping inside of building

Fixed LOD material on building

Moved Axis temp spawns closer to first objective on Offensive 01

HQ/Mains for both sides have been moved further from their closest cap point on Offensive, Invasion, RAAS, and Supremacy layers

Veghel

Fixed separated trench spline

Fixed floating radio in German Main on all layers

Fixed floating road spline near bridge

Dinant

Fixed an issue where you could hop into an alleyway, but you'd be stuck there

Fixed issue where you could fall through ground into trench tunnel

Fixed floating radio in German Main on all layers

Fixed issue where you'd run into invisible collision when going up staircase to the castle

Fixed pinch point where you could get stuck between a tree and cliff

Fixed some cliff pieces clipping out of the ground

Fixed floating debris pile in trench

Fixed alley in factory you could jump in, but couldn't get out easily

Fixed issue where player could hide inside some large oak trees

Removed floating debris from road

Fixed floating wall by raising landscape near it

Fixed floating barn

Fixed floating train car

Fixed spot where you could see into a building's interior by looking underneath

Fixed various floating spline edges

Fixed pinch-point between landscape and wall

Fixed various floating sidewalks

Fixed building with bumpy attic floor

Fixed stairs in manor that were difficult to climb

Replaced citadel lights with off variant if no point lights were attached

Covered citadel window in Offensive 01 to prevent players from entering

Arnhem

Fixed floating sidewalk

Removed invisible building that was blocking players from running through alleyway

Fixed issue where some brick fences weren't capped off with pillars, thus allowing players to see through them

Fixed floating radio in German Main on all layers

Fixed tile in alleyway you could clip through

Fixed some floating trees

Fixed several buildings that had lights with a brick material

Fixed several buildings with weird, stretched red material

Removed scaffolding clipping into building stairs

Removed floating/oddly placed bushes around pond

Fixed floating spline edge

Fixed ad on wall disappearing when you get close to it

Fixed alleyway that player could get stuck in

St Mere Eglise

Fixed tree blocking trench tunnel

Fixed pinch point where you could get stuck between a shed and hedge

Fixed floating radio in German Main on all layers

Fixed hole in trench

Moved tree clipping into trench

Moved tree clipping into building

Sunk spline under ground that had weird collision

Removed unnecessary pain causing volume inside of destroyed house

Removed tall, unfinished landscape spline

Fixed pinch-point between wall and steep landscape where you could get stuck permanently

St Mere Eglise Offensive 01 Allied HQ/Main has been moved further from the closest cap point.

Offensive 01's first cap point,"Chemin de Fauville" has been moved further east and has also been renamed to "Ferme de Fauville".

Invasion 02 HQ's have been adjusted further away from closest cap/objective points

Adjusted St Mere US main on RAAS layer

Maginot

Fixed floating terrain spline

Removed invisible headstones that were blocking players

Removed misplaced splash FX

Moved spawners and other gameplay related items from Spawner Levels to Gameplay Layer levels.

Removed snow piles from map

Fixed floating stone wall

Fixed floating river spline

Heelsum

Fixed issue where you could clip your head out of a barn's roof

Fixed floating radios in both mains on all layers

Fixed floating light/medium armor spawns in axis main on all layers

All hotel cap points on Heelsum are now the same size.

Offensive 07 Renamed "Iscra" control point to "Rimzicht"

Grave

Added wooden covering to castle tower windows and entrance

Fixed floating tree

Fixed floating radio in German Main on all layers

Fixed water clipping through landscape

Fixed wrongly assigned material to door/window frames on building

Blocked access to Hampoort building roof

Sunlight no longer casts shadows in sewer, also increased dirt roughness to reduce shininess

Fixed section near river inlet where you could clip through floor and shoot to the other side

Fixed various floating tree clusters

Stonne

Removed out of bounds box in the center of the skirmish layer

Added collision to stream bank

Fixed floating radio in German Main on all layers

Fixed small point in pond that would cause you to take damage when crouched

Fixed furniture in building that was culling in view of player

Fixed various floating foliage

Utah

Added some platforms to reach previously unreachable bunker windows

Moved foliage clipping into some bunkers

Raised some bunker's ceiling collision since they were too low

Fixed issue where you'd get stuck next to bunker window forever

Replaced blocky sand splines mesh with natural trench mesh

Tents Supremacy cap point no longer appears in offensive layers

Added bottom step to stairs so players don't need to vault

Fixed issue where you could fall through ground when crawling near bunker wall

Capped off spline wall you could crawl underneath

Moved fallen tree that was blocking players from running through trench

Fixed hedge spline that wasn't capped off

Fixed some areas where swamp water edge was clipping through ground

Capped off trench wall that could be seen through

Fixed gap underneath trench

Removed floating bush above swamp

Fixed wacky dirt road intersection

Offensive 02 HQ/Main for Axis has been moved further from the closest cap point.

Fixed sharp landscape drop-offs underwater near destroyed house

Fixed spot in bunker where if you'd crouch, you'd be stuck

Fixed invisible barriers in La Selleraie trenches

Offensive 02 has been reduced from 9 cap points to 4 in order to give more breathing room between caps

Invasion 01 + 02 have had their German HQs moved further away from their closest cap point

Doorwerth

Fixed floating radio in German Main on all layers

Added missing collision to wall players could clip through

Fixed house you could clip inside by jumping into wall

Fixed landscape clipping through floor

Fixed mesh gap in upper floor of Doorwerth Castle

Replaced blue fence material with default mat

Doorwerth Skirmish now has staging zones

Doorwerth Supremacy loading screen no longer labels the gamemode as "Armoured"

Velmolen

Raised landscape around Ammo Dump so players can't clip inside trench walls

Adjusted AA bunker to not clip inside trench

Fixed floating radio in German Main on all layers

Fixed floating house

Fixed floating tree clusters

Fixed gap in landscape near spline

Fixed barn that had wrong material applied to support beams

Fixed wrong material assigned to wooden door

Fixed floating tree clusters

Fixed bright green artifacts on church interior material

Fixed pond that was slightly too deep

Fixed forest foliage clipping through part of street

Best

Fixed terrain spline that was blocking players from running through drainage pipe

Fixed floating radio in German Main on all layers

Added collision to stream bank

Removed tree clipping inside AA bunker

Removed floating flowers near flower pots

Driel

Fixed floating radio in German Main on all layers

Fixed pond not doing damage when going prone

Fixed factory decal getting casted onto player

Fixed crates floating off table

Fixed crate clipping into stone wall

Fixed z-fighting coal pile

Removed floating crates inside factory buildings

Fixed LOD on large factory building

Fixed floor material used in large factory building

Fixed house wall that let you clip behind a staircase

Added Offensive 09

Added Offensive 10

Oosterbeek

Removed film grain on offensive 03 layer

Fixed floating radio in German Main on all layers

Fixed grass clipping into long stretch of road

