v1.10 - Racing Lines (and upcoming F1 2022)

Version 1.10 is out now, and it introduces the new RACING LINE mode in the "Track View"!

Racing Line

When enabled, it shows the exact racing line followed on track. Of course the best way to use it is in "comparison" mode, where you can easily measure which racing line is the faster one.

Please note that at the moment the "Racing Line" mode is available only for "F1 2021".

F1 2022

As soon as Codemasters/Electronic Arts will release the F1 2022 game on July 1st, we'll start the integration activity. It will require few weeks, so please be patient 😉

In the mean time, you can whishlist our DLC to be notified when support for F1 2022 will be available in Sim Racing Telemetry:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2056900/Sim_Racing_Telemetry__F1_2022/