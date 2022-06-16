 Skip to content

Sim Racing Telemetry update for 16 June 2022

v1.10 - Racing Lines (and upcoming F1 2022)

Share · View all patches · Build 8927778 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 1.10 is out now, and it introduces the new RACING LINE mode in the "Track View"!

Racing Line

When enabled, it shows the exact racing line followed on track. Of course the best way to use it is in "comparison" mode, where you can easily measure which racing line is the faster one.

Please note that at the moment the "Racing Line" mode is available only for "F1 2021".

F1 2022

As soon as Codemasters/Electronic Arts will release the F1 2022 game on July 1st, we'll start the integration activity. It will require few weeks, so please be patient 😉

In the mean time, you can whishlist our DLC to be notified when support for F1 2022 will be available in Sim Racing Telemetry:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2056900/Sim_Racing_Telemetry__F1_2022/

Changed files in this update

Sim Racing Telemetry Content - Windows Depot 845211
  • Loading history…
Sim Racing Telemetry Content - macOS Depot 845212
  • Loading history…
