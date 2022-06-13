 Skip to content

Metal: Hellsinger update for 13 June 2022

Play the Metal: Hellsinger demo at Steam Next Fest!

Metal: Hellsinger update for 13 June 2022 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hello everyone!

As someone once said, the Hells ain't a bad place to be, so raise your guns and stomp that heavy beat into the demon hordes! Jump right into the Metal: Hellsinger demo and play the second level of the game, featuring Alissa White-Glüz from Arch Enemy on vocals.

As part of Steam Next Fest, the demo is available for free throughout the Steam Next Fest, from June 13 - 20.

To celebrate and introduce the demo at this awesome event, you can check out Funcom Senior PR Manager Natascha and The Outsiders Combat Designer Adam playing it and chatting about the game. You can watch it through the store page.

Last week, we had a blast participating in the Summer Game Fest, where we revealed that Metal: Hellsinger takes to the stage on 15 September, 2022. Check out the trailer!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1061910/Metal_Hellsinger/

