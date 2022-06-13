 Skip to content

Vermillion update for 13 June 2022

Steam Workshop support is here!

Share · View all patches · Build 8927677 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Steam Workshop support arrives for Vermillion! With this update, you'll be able to paint in any new environment the community creates. You'll find a new tool in your Steam library: the Vermillion Studio Workshop. It allows you to import 3D models, set textures on them, specify a skybox, and upload to the Vermillion Workshop. I absolutely cannot wait to see what the community will be adding in. To start things off, I've created a little scene showcasing what you can do with Nvidia Ansel in other games - take a look at the workshop, and start painting from Kaer Morhen.

