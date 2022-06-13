Steam Workshop support is here!

Steam Workshop support arrives for Vermillion! With this update, you'll be able to paint in any new environment the community creates. You'll find a new tool in your Steam library: the Vermillion Studio Workshop. It allows you to import 3D models, set textures on them, specify a skybox, and upload to the Vermillion Workshop. I absolutely cannot wait to see what the community will be adding in. To start things off, I've created a little scene showcasing what you can do with Nvidia Ansel in other games - take a look at the workshop, and start painting from Kaer Morhen.