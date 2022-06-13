The Backrooms 1998 Game Update v0.5.8.2 - 13/06/22

Hello everybody! Hope you are all doing fine.

I wish to thank you for all your suggestions and feedbacks. I will try my best to fix all issues that you may have, so keep on posting any you have or email me - whichever you like!

This new update contains a new map object that can be found in the backrooms. This can guide you a bit, as the map will show the locations/landmarks/save rooms which you can then follow the paths that you did not explore - the map needs to be found before hand.

Here is a list of updated things for the new version:

Fixed: Bug where the enemy was getting stuck.

Fixed: Some sounds were not appearing after loading.

Fixed: Some jump-scares in the main mode were re-arranged.

Fixed: Increased volume of breathing sound when the player gets too tired from running.

Added: Added a map where the player can find, making it easier to navigate. The map will show interesting points in it such as landmarks which you have to pin point from your location. The map will NOT show your player location.

Added: New sound changes to some triggers.

Others: Inventory will now have more space to collect more items.

Others: Inventory items that are the same will now be stacked.

Others: Some more bug fixes were done related to the game.

Others: All updates are applied both for the 2 modes.

I would like to thank you as always for your support, suggestions and feedback. You're all amazing! Take care and have a good day.