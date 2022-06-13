v1.2.2 - The Modifiers Update is available on the Testing Branch

v1.2.2 - Game Modifiers Changelog

The Game Modifiers feature has been rolled out to our Testing branch! Rather than waiting for all of v1.2 to be completed (along with its entire features list), I'm switching to releasing features as they're ready for wider-scale testing. Once all features for v1.2 are in the Testing branch and any issues have been ironed out, v1.2 will move to the Main branch.

New Feature: Game Modifiers: 27 unique modifiers that change the game's underlying systems and values. Looking to spice up the challenge, or maybe make things a bit easier? Now you can!

New baked-in logging solution: Prioritizes user anonymity, creates and manages log files and log file rollover. This new logger stores its output in the game's install directory at the following location: ./Nominal/GameLogs.

Various bug fixes

Bug Fixes

Fixed ultrawide monitor support missing in the in-game Escape Menu

Fixed back-end null reference errors in the Annunciator Controller

Fixed bug causing the Doppler Effect achievement logic to be called in an infant loop

Fixed UI highlighting issues when selecting Normal vs. Sim mode in the Mode Select menu

Fixed a back-end resource bug causing Indicator Lights to have the wrong texture applied when off

Accessing the Testing Branch

Repeatable Disclaimer: As with v1.2.0b, v1.2.1b is extremely experimental; ~95% of the original codebase has been completely rewritten. Once again, I've done thorough Quality Assurance on my end to make sure that everything is 100%. That said, humans are fallible so there may be bugs or unintended issues here or there. Because of this, v1.2.1b has been set to Live for all players on Nominal's Testing branch.

There is no password for this branch, so you can update to v1.2.1b by following the steps below:

Go to your Steam Library

Right-click on Nominal

Select 'Properties' from the context menu

Select the 'Betas' tab from the left-hand list in the Properties window

From the dropdown in the Betas tab, select 'testing - Beta Testing Branch'

Once the Testing branch is selected, Steam should automatically queue Nominal to be updated (depending on your preferences in Steam).