V1.0a Patch Notes

Hey everyone!

First off, I want to say thank you all for such an amazing launch last Friday! It has been awesome getting to watch you all enjoy the game finally! Please keep the feedback coming and don't forget to leave us a review if you haven't already. If you find any bugs you would like to report, or just want to come hang out with the community, you can join our Discord. Now onto the patch notes:

Version 1.0a

Full Screen "black screen" issue addressed

Challenge missions should no longer “stick” when restarting a mission

Adjusted the Turn Limit number display to correctly reflect the threshold for S Rank (actual limits not changed)

Corrected an issue where “Form New Squad” would not immediately be available after disbanding a squad

Fixed a rare crash caused by mouse double click check in and out of the game client

Gameplay

Hospitallers can now lead squads

Disarm no longer breaks certain abilities

Chapter 3 Recruits will now appear in the next home base rather than having to wait a couple missions to get them

The Challenge Mission to spare Isanter Cavalry Squads in Chapter 9 has been changed from 2 to 4

Removed “cancel cavalry movement” property from all apprentice and siren class variants

Chapter 30 generic enemies can no longer surrender

Adjusted some character portraits that were covering text

Players are now able to skip base conversations

Chapter 10's mapping has been made more friendly to the player intending to reinforce Isanter

Added 2 medics to Isanter's defending Squads on Chapter 10

Magician classes no longer disable Cavalry movement

Fixed looping defeat trigger on Chapter 20C

The Challenge Mission to avoid killing a squad with Zelos in Chapter 1 has been removed

Chapter 1 tutorials updated for clarity

Fixed incorrect deploy tiles for Chapter 20B

Various updates to the Tutorial section

Various typo fixes

You can now gain more than 20 XP and CP codexes

Fixed Devoa and Diana Bond support

UI/UX

Backspace is now a universal cancel input

You can now type characters a-Z into the name input window with your keyboard

LBumper and RBumper functions for controllers have been corrected. (They can be used to cycle player squads on the tactical map, page up and page down in menus)

Future plans:

Renaming Squads

Renaming Units

Major UI/UX pass for reducing clicks, drag and drop, and more

Sandbox game modes such as post game EX final boss fight

Replayable past missions or some kind of barracks training mode

Permadeath and Ironman mode as options for any difficulty

New, highest difficulty with hardest possible options locked in, crueler AI

Enforced Ironman save rules

Thank you! Sincerely,

Phil