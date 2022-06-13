V1.0a Patch Notes

Hey everyone!
First off, I want to say thank you all for such an amazing launch last Friday! It has been awesome getting to watch you all enjoy the game finally! Please keep the feedback coming and don't forget to leave us a review if you haven't already. If you find any bugs you would like to report, or just want to come hang out with the community, you can join our Discord. Now onto the patch notes:
Version 1.0a
- Full Screen "black screen" issue addressed
- Challenge missions should no longer “stick” when restarting a mission
- Adjusted the Turn Limit number display to correctly reflect the threshold for S Rank (actual limits not changed)
- Corrected an issue where “Form New Squad” would not immediately be available after disbanding a squad
- Fixed a rare crash caused by mouse double click check in and out of the game client
Gameplay
- Hospitallers can now lead squads
- Disarm no longer breaks certain abilities
- Chapter 3 Recruits will now appear in the next home base rather than having to wait a couple missions to get them
- The Challenge Mission to spare Isanter Cavalry Squads in Chapter 9 has been changed from 2 to 4
- Removed “cancel cavalry movement” property from all apprentice and siren class variants
- Chapter 30 generic enemies can no longer surrender
- Adjusted some character portraits that were covering text
- Players are now able to skip base conversations
- Chapter 10's mapping has been made more friendly to the player intending to reinforce Isanter
- Added 2 medics to Isanter's defending Squads on Chapter 10
- Magician classes no longer disable Cavalry movement
- Fixed looping defeat trigger on Chapter 20C
- The Challenge Mission to avoid killing a squad with Zelos in Chapter 1 has been removed
- Chapter 1 tutorials updated for clarity
- Fixed incorrect deploy tiles for Chapter 20B
- Various updates to the Tutorial section
- Various typo fixes
- You can now gain more than 20 XP and CP codexes
- Fixed Devoa and Diana Bond support
UI/UX
- Backspace is now a universal cancel input
- You can now type characters a-Z into the name input window with your keyboard
- LBumper and RBumper functions for controllers have been corrected. (They can be used to cycle player squads on the tactical map, page up and page down in menus)
Future plans:
- Renaming Squads
- Renaming Units
- Major UI/UX pass for reducing clicks, drag and drop, and more
- Sandbox game modes such as post game EX final boss fight
- Replayable past missions or some kind of barracks training mode
- Permadeath and Ironman mode as options for any difficulty
- New, highest difficulty with hardest possible options locked in, crueler AI
- Enforced Ironman save rules
Thank you! Sincerely,
Phil
Changed files in this update