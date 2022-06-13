[EXPERIMENTAL] v2022.6.3

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey everyone!

I got a new update ready, but as the title indicates ONLY on the EXPERIMENTAL branch for now.

Changes

Added option for "UseableBehavior" to have a custom text besides "Use" so modders have a possibility to inform a bit about what will happen

Added two new categories "Shells" and "Mortars" - the native game still do not have any fireworks of these types, but a lot can be found in the Workshop. As mod creators update there mods, Shells and Mortars should start showing up in these new categories in the inventory. Be aware that the categories are not shown unless there is at least one item of that type

Bugs

Fixed bug where "Karls Son" effect where following the model, looked all weird

For Mod Creators

There is a new version of Mod Tools.

Check out the Mod Tools change log.

You find the current experimental version of the Mod Tools here.

Enjoy :)

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1079260/Fireworks_Mania__An_Explosive_Simulator/

What is this [EXPERIMENTAL]?

Developing a game is both a technical and creative challenge. Both takes time and multiple iterations to get "just right".

Therefore, its often a good idea to get feedback and help for testing from players. This is what the EXPERIMENTAL branch is for. It's a way for me to put up an new version of the game to a specific EXPERIMENTAL branch on Steam, so only the players who active select to get this version gets it.

Smart, right?

So, if EXPERIMENTAL stuff is not for you, just stop reading and wait for an official update of the game.

If you want to help test out new stuff by providing feedback like bugs, ideas etc, (with the disclaimer of it being more buggy), you are welcome to switch.

Please post your feedback in the "🎮-experimental" channel on my Discord or in the Community section here on Steam.

Watch this to see how you switch to the experimental branch.