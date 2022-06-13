 Skip to content

Britannia update for 13 June 2022

Partnership Announcement and Steam Next Fest

Share · View all patches · Build 8927280 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Britannia is participating at the June edition of the Steam Next Fest! And we are happy to announce that Avalon Digital and PID Games have partnered up for the release of Britannia!

For the occasion you can try out a demo of the game from today 10am PST / 7pm CET to the 20th 10am PST / 7pm CET. Feedbacks are much appreciated to have the best game when it launches in early access, so don't hesitate to give your opinion!

And most importantly, have fun while conquering the British Isles!

In the meantime, if you wish to support Britannia you can wishlist and follow the game on the Steam page:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1268420/Britannia/

