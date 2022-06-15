Update 1.9.2.1: Many New FREE Unlockables & More UI additions!

Ahoy Scallywags! We realize it's been quite a while since our last update... rest assured, we're still working on that "big thing" but in the meantime we did want to give ye all something so you don't forget about us ;)

Free Unlockables

We've added A BUNCH of FREE new unlockable cosmetics for ye olde sea dogs. All are variations of the "Longcoat Set" and include many much requested pieces. Here are a few possible combinations you can try and collect:

Improved UI

And that's not all. We've also added some sweet new UI icons and functions that should help improve communication for you and your crew.

By popular request we've also decided to hide the player levels in game. This to prevent high level players from always clustering together. In the end a game match should be fun for both new and experienced players. We realize this won't resolve this issue entirely but it should definitely help.

Patch notes

UI additions:

Ship icon added so you can now always see where your ship is located

Added object highlight when using commands

Can now ping individual objects like steering wheel, cannons, ...

Levels are now hidden in-game

New cosmetics:

Hats

Blue Longcoat Hat

Purple Longcoat Hat

Green Longcoat Hat

Red Longcoat Hat

White Longcoat Hat

Black Longcoat Hat

Brown Longcoat Hat

Boots

Right Red Longcoat Boot

Left Red Longcoat Boot

Right White Longcoat Boot

Left White Longcoat Boot

Right Black Longcoat Boot

Left Black Longcoat Boot

Right Brown Longcoat Boot

Left Brown Longcoat Boot

Right Blue Longcoat Boot

Left Blue Longcoat Boot

Right Purple Longcoat Boot

Left Purple Longcoat Boot

Right Green Longcoat Boot

Left Green Longcoat Boot

Pants

Red Longcoat Pants

White Longcoat Pants

Black Longcoat Pants

Brown Longcoat Pants

Blue Longcoat Pants

Purple Longcoat Pants

Green Longcoat Pants

Torso pieces

Red Longcoat

Red Longcoat Corset

White Longcoat

White Longcoat Corset

Black Longcoat

Black Longcoat Corset

Brown Longcoat

Brown Longcoat Corset

Red Longcoat (Without Belt)

White Longcoat (Without Belt)

Black Longcoat (Without Belt)

Brown Longcoat (Without Belt)

Red Longcoat (Without Corset)

White Longcoat (Without Corset)

Black Longcoat (Without Corset)

Brown Longcoat (Without Corset)

Red Longcoat Corset (Without Belt)

White Longcoat Corset (Without Belt)

Black Longcoat Corset (Without Belt)

Brown Longcoat Corset (Without Belt)

Blue Longcoat

Blue Longcoat (Without Belt)

Blue Longcoat (Without Corset)

Blue Longcoat Corset

Blue Longcoat Corset (Without Belt)

Purple Longcoat

Purple Longcoat (Without Belt)

Purple Longcoat (Without Corset)

Purple Longcoat Corset

Purple Longcoat Corset (Without Belt)

Green Longcoat

Green Longcoat (Without Belt)

Green Longcoat (Without Corset)

Green Longcoat Corset

Green Longcoat Corset (Without Belt)

Like this update? Let us know on Discord!

