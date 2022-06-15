Update 1.9.2.1: Many New FREE Unlockables & More UI additions!

Ahoy Scallywags! We realize it's been quite a while since our last update... rest assured, we're still working on that "big thing" but in the meantime we did want to give ye all something so you don't forget about us ;)
Free Unlockables
We've added A BUNCH of FREE new unlockable cosmetics for ye olde sea dogs. All are variations of the "Longcoat Set" and include many much requested pieces. Here are a few possible combinations you can try and collect:
Improved UI
And that's not all. We've also added some sweet new UI icons and functions that should help improve communication for you and your crew.
By popular request we've also decided to hide the player levels in game. This to prevent high level players from always clustering together. In the end a game match should be fun for both new and experienced players. We realize this won't resolve this issue entirely but it should definitely help.
Patch notes
UI additions:
- Ship icon added so you can now always see where your ship is located
- Added object highlight when using commands
- Can now ping individual objects like steering wheel, cannons, ...
- Levels are now hidden in-game
New cosmetics:
Hats
- Blue Longcoat Hat
- Purple Longcoat Hat
- Green Longcoat Hat
- Red Longcoat Hat
- White Longcoat Hat
- Black Longcoat Hat
- Brown Longcoat Hat
Boots
- Right Red Longcoat Boot
- Left Red Longcoat Boot
- Right White Longcoat Boot
- Left White Longcoat Boot
- Right Black Longcoat Boot
- Left Black Longcoat Boot
- Right Brown Longcoat Boot
- Left Brown Longcoat Boot
- Right Blue Longcoat Boot
- Left Blue Longcoat Boot
- Right Purple Longcoat Boot
- Left Purple Longcoat Boot
- Right Green Longcoat Boot
- Left Green Longcoat Boot
Pants
- Red Longcoat Pants
- White Longcoat Pants
- Black Longcoat Pants
- Brown Longcoat Pants
- Blue Longcoat Pants
- Purple Longcoat Pants
- Green Longcoat Pants
Torso pieces
- Red Longcoat
- Red Longcoat Corset
- White Longcoat
- White Longcoat Corset
- Black Longcoat
- Black Longcoat Corset
- Brown Longcoat
- Brown Longcoat Corset
- Red Longcoat (Without Belt)
- White Longcoat (Without Belt)
- Black Longcoat (Without Belt)
- Brown Longcoat (Without Belt)
- Red Longcoat (Without Corset)
- White Longcoat (Without Corset)
- Black Longcoat (Without Corset)
- Brown Longcoat (Without Corset)
- Red Longcoat Corset (Without Belt)
- White Longcoat Corset (Without Belt)
- Black Longcoat Corset (Without Belt)
- Brown Longcoat Corset (Without Belt)
- Blue Longcoat
- Blue Longcoat (Without Belt)
- Blue Longcoat (Without Corset)
- Blue Longcoat Corset
- Blue Longcoat Corset (Without Belt)
- Purple Longcoat
- Purple Longcoat (Without Belt)
- Purple Longcoat (Without Corset)
- Purple Longcoat Corset
- Purple Longcoat Corset (Without Belt)
- Green Longcoat
- Green Longcoat (Without Belt)
- Green Longcoat (Without Corset)
- Green Longcoat Corset
- Green Longcoat Corset (Without Belt)
