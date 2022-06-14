Reload enabled, Necrogirl nerfed, and other fixes

Hey everyone!
Thank you very much for all the feedback and please find the first wave of fixes, changes, and tweaks. Some of them add requested features (looking at you, Reload) and enemy nerfs (sorry, Necrogirl) that are generally rebalancing the game. Others fix some outstanding issues.
We’re already hard at work on the next batch of improvements that you suggested on Steam forums and on Discord and will continue to do so.
Since Project Warlock II is in Early Access, you can expect that a lot of the areas of the game might still undergo a major overhaul.
Here’s a full changelog for the 0.2.5.34 build version:
QUALITY OF LIFE CHANGES
- Added option of closing the tutorial with interaction
- Added option of closing the tutorial with the pause button
- Added an error message on game start if there are any issues with IO access to folders to avoid the game being stuck at the logo screen
- Added Coyote Time. Jumping should feel more predictable now
- Added Manual Reload Binding
- Added 180-degree rotation Binding for controllers
- Increased base controller sensitivity modifier
BALANCE
- Reduced Necrogirl Projectile speed from 10m/s to 5m/s
- Reduced Necrogirl Projectile homing time from 3s to 1.5s
- Reduced Necrogirl Projectile damage from 15 to 5 per projectile
- Reduced Turboknight Projectile speed from 40m/s to 25m/s
FIXES
- Fixed font issues in the Russian localization
- Fixed an issue where the fire spell bar under crosshair would stay after death
- Fixed an issue when the game could be paused when exiting the upgrade station with the escape button
Next to fixing glitches and bugs encountered on your playthroughs, the first big improvement next in line is the weapons rebalancing and modifications. We want to offer deeper customization options for the guns allowing you to upgrade your favorite tools of destruction further.
We will share more details on the upcoming plans and an Early Access roadmap soon.
Also, please make sure to leave a review if you like the game. Steam likes that and gets our game in front of more people this way.
