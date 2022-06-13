Hey everyone,

We fixed a bug that broke a few major questlines. Also, the Prologue (free Demo version of the game) has been updated, so if you have been hesitant to give it a go, now is the time to check out what the game looks like for free!

macOS save folder back and forth glitch

Previously, there had been a macOS issue, wherein the game created new save game folders, thus leading players to believe that their saves were lost. That issue could be solved manually, but the game once again uses the correct folder, so the saves need to be placed back into their original folder.

In both cases these folders can be found following this path:

/Users/username/Library/Application Support



If you have any problems, feel free to contact us on our Disord server.

Important Note: Considering the extent of the improvements, there is little to no chance that we broke nothing in the process. Assume that we did not want to make anyone's life harder. If you see something amiss, please flag it to us using the usual channels, like the inbuilt reporting tool (F1 button), forums, and our Discord server.

Patch 1.1.15 - Hotfix:

Bug Fixes :bug:

Wealth victory fixed

Vorax questline fixed

Skornar questline fixed

Fort Larius questline fixed

Mac save folder destination fixed

Stay tuned and conquer the wasteland!

The Lost Pilgrims Team

If you like Vagrus, please consider sharing our pages and posts with your friends through your favorite social media channel(s). It is much appreciated!

Fig | Website | Youtube | Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | Patreon | Discord