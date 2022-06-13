Release Notes - TT_Unstable Version 1.4.18.1

Find out how to switch from the TerraTech main branch to the TT_Unstable Beta branch here:
New Blocks:
- Hawkeye Small Fort Anchor
- Hawkeye Medium Fort Anchor
- Hawkeye Large Fort Anchor
- Hawkeye Small Fort Wall
- Hawkeye Medium Fort Wall
- Hawkeye Large Fort Wall
- Hawkeye Windowed Fort Wall
- Hawkeye Small Fort Floor
- Hawkeye Medium Fort Floor
- Hawkeye Large Fort Floor
Localisation update:
Translations have been updated for various languages including updated translations for our Polish, German and Chinese friends.
Many thanks to the TT Translator team, in particular recent translations from:
- Szymonicus
- ThePure2HD
- 光轲
Changed depots in testing branch