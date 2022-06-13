Release Notes - TT_Unstable Version 1.4.18.1

Share · View all patches · Build 8927005 · Last edited 13 June 2022 – 15:46:04 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Find out how to switch from the TerraTech main branch to the TT_Unstable Beta branch here:

New Blocks:

Hawkeye Small Fort Anchor

Hawkeye Medium Fort Anchor

Hawkeye Large Fort Anchor

Hawkeye Small Fort Wall

Hawkeye Medium Fort Wall

Hawkeye Large Fort Wall

Hawkeye Windowed Fort Wall

Hawkeye Small Fort Floor

Hawkeye Medium Fort Floor

Hawkeye Large Fort Floor

Translations have been updated for various languages including updated translations for our Polish, German and Chinese friends.

Many thanks to the TT Translator team, in particular recent translations from: