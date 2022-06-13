 Skip to content

TerraTech update for 13 June 2022

Release Notes - TT_Unstable Version 1.4.18.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community
New Blocks:
  • Hawkeye Small Fort Anchor
  • Hawkeye Medium Fort Anchor
  • Hawkeye Large Fort Anchor
  • Hawkeye Small Fort Wall
  • Hawkeye Medium Fort Wall
  • Hawkeye Large Fort Wall
  • Hawkeye Windowed Fort Wall
  • Hawkeye Small Fort Floor
  • Hawkeye Medium Fort Floor
  • Hawkeye Large Fort Floor
Localisation update:

Translations have been updated for various languages including updated translations for our Polish, German and Chinese friends.

Many thanks to the TT Translator team, in particular recent translations from:

  • Szymonicus
  • ThePure2HD
  • 光轲

