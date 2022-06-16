Nemesis: Raid on Drvar Out Now!

Hello commander!

Are you ready for Steel Division 2’s newest DLC? Today is the glorious day that Nemesis: Raid on Drvar launches on Steam!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1833830/Steel_Division_2__Nemesis_5__Raid_on_Drvar/

Lead your forces to victory and deploy as either the elite Axis airborne troops of Unternehmen Rösselsprung or the hard-fighting partisans of the Yugoslav NOV!

**

What to expect from our Nemesis DLCs



First off: Nemesis: Raid on Drvar is the latest community-voted DLC for Steel Division 2. Featuring two new battlegroups, with associated new units and toys, the popular Nemesis** DLC highlights often-overlooked battlefields or battles from the latter part of World War II.

Which can you play?

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1405650/Steel_Division_2__Nemesis_1__Sandomierz/

Our first Nemesis DLC is available for free! It highlights the Battle of Sandomierz Bridgehead and transports us to August 13th, 1944, to the battlegrounds of Poland. The Nemesis: Sandomierz features two hard-hitting divisions, and two new Aces, with the 16. Panzer bringing the mighty Königstiger (H) and the Allies the Soviet 97-y Gv. Strelk. Div featuring new units such as the Razveddozor heavy recon patrol.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1418230/Steel_Division_2__Nemesis_2__Lvov_Offensive/

We remain on the Eastern Front with our second Nemesis: DLC: the Nemesis: Lvov Offensive. This mini-expansion brings two brand-new divisions to play in skirmish or multiplayer: the Axis German 20. Panzergrenadier-Division and the Allied Soviet 10-y Gv. Tank. Korpus. New units include the Elefant heavy tank destroyer, as well as the unique Bef. Tiger (P) and Bef. Panzer V/IV command tank and captured T-5 Pantera put in use by the Soviets.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1477780/Steel_Division_2__Nemesis_3__Battle_of_Rimini/

Transporting the action to the Mediterranean, our third mini-expansion is the Nemesis: Battle of Rimini, set on the Italian Adriatic coast. It pits the veteran Axis German 1. Fallschirmjäger against the Allied 2nd New Zealand Division. Two new Aces are included, as well as a host of units such as the British Bristol Beaufighter, Greek Martin Baltimore bomber, German (commandeered) Re.2005 fighter, as well as various new infantry units such as Greek Oplites mountain infantry, and New Zealander Maoris.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1571590/Steel_Division_2__Nemesis_4__Storming_Toulon/

We bring the player to Operation Dragoon, the Allied invasion of the French Riviera in August 1944 with our fourth Nemesis DLC, the Nemesis: Storming Toulon. The Axis defensive-focused Verteidigungsbereich Toulon and the multinational veterans of the 1e Division Française Libre await your command. New units include Kriegsmarine Marineinfanterie, Commandos d'Afrique special forces, heavy Flak 38 105mm guns, M3 Gun 37mm, and many more.

Leading us to our latest Nemesis: DLC offering: Nemesis: Raid on Drvar!

What does Nemesis: Raid on Drvar bring?



Nemesis: Raid on Drvar** takes the player into one of World War II's most unusual airborne operations: the ambitious Axis air assault to neutralize Yugoslav partisan leader Tito in the spring of 1944.

Unternehmen Rösselsprung - Operation Knight’s Move - was Nazi Germany’s daring paratroop raid deep inside the partisan-controlled territory. Instead of a checkmate, Tito and his guerilla forces successfully resisted the elite SS paratroopers, mountain soldiers, and Croatian ground troops.

Nemesis: Raid on Drvar gives you the command of two unique battlegroups in skirmish or online multiplayer: the Axis airborne troops of Unternehmen Rösselsprung and the partisans of the Yugoslav NOV. New units include fanatical SS-Fs-Jäger and SS Gebirgsjäger, Croatian Domobran, partisan Snajper, or British SOE special forces.

Command unique units such as the homemade Yugoslav Partop infantry mortar, M.28 heavy AA gun, Aufk. Panzer II F or the L35 tankette. The sky is filled with Croatian-operated BH-33E-SHS biplane, pre-war Yugoslav IK-2 fighter, the Ca.310bis Libeccio bomber, or Allied-flown tank killer Hurricane Mk IV Vickers and South African Ventura GR.V bomber.

Some additional reading



If you want to read more about the unique details and the divisional historical background of Nemesis: Raid on Drvar**, we got the following deep dives for you!

A preview of the Axis battlegroup Unternehmen Rosselsprung in this blog post here .

in . The Allied partisan army of NOV gets highlighted in a blog post, which you can read here.

gets highlighted in a blog post, We ran a detailed breakdown of the Air Forces featured in the Nemesis: Raid on Drvar in this dedicated blog post here.

**

That's it for this week, commander. Get into the game, deploy your new units, and see you on the battlefield.

