Patch Day 3 (local files support)

Share · View all patches · Build 8926854 · Last edited 13 June 2022 – 16:09:30 UTC by Wendy

You are now able to import local files from your computer!

In the settings, add a folder path and press "Download data"!

You'll be able to import the same file types as NFTs.

Some minor bugs have been fixed, and some quality of life has been integrated.

Enjoy!

Patch note :