Patch Day 3 (local files support)

You are now able to import local files from your computer!
In the settings, add a folder path and press "Download data"!
You'll be able to import the same file types as NFTs.
Some minor bugs have been fixed, and some quality of life has been integrated.
Enjoy!
Patch note :
- Toggle slider in edit frame panel
- Add local folder support
- Update Opensea tooltip
- Add "Early access" on the HUD
- Fix the selection square when you change the pawn
- Fix hud not showing after photo mode
Changed files in this update