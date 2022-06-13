 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

NFT Museum update for 13 June 2022

Patch Day 3 (local files support)

Share · View all patches · Build 8926854 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

You are now able to import local files from your computer!

In the settings, add a folder path and press "Download data"!
You'll be able to import the same file types as NFTs.

Some minor bugs have been fixed, and some quality of life has been integrated.

Enjoy!

Patch note :

  • Toggle slider in edit frame panel
  • Add local folder support
  • Update Opensea tooltip
  • Add "Early access" on the HUD
  • Fix the selection square when you change the pawn
  • Fix hud not showing after photo mode
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link