SenS minor update - v0.005

SenS minor update

version 0.005

2022/06/13

-New feature/bug fix(maybe): Priority sorting system for STE's "function components", allowing to determine the order at which functions are executed. Possibly fixes the "Yellow screen of death" issue some people are experiencing. This issue seems to be caused by too slow hard drive and/or too low specs computer as far as I can deduct based on the concerned players feedback. I can't reproduce it, so it's only a deduction. Will see if this update fix it, if not this new feature is a good addition and will be useful anyways.