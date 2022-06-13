Reference Images, Pick 5 and Node Ordering

Quite a lot of new stuff today

Scenes now open with a reference image (that defaults to a gradient)

And the nodes are now held ordered (by x position) instead of random dictionary access position

So now its easier to know what your exporting before you export it

You can also replace the gradient with any other image to get a better feel for how the palette looks in practice without having to manually draw in the test section

And if you want to work from larger art pieces or lossier formats like jpgs

You can now import the 5 most prominent colors from the image, instead of all of the colors

Hope this improves things a little

If anyone has any thing else theyd like adding, or if anyone finds any bugs, please continue to let me know and we can hopefully keep this working towards being something cool :)