Reference Images, Pick 5 and Node Ordering

Quite a lot of new stuff today
Scenes now open with a reference image (that defaults to a gradient)
And the nodes are now held ordered (by x position) instead of random dictionary access position
So now its easier to know what your exporting before you export it
You can also replace the gradient with any other image to get a better feel for how the palette looks in practice without having to manually draw in the test section
And if you want to work from larger art pieces or lossier formats like jpgs
You can now import the 5 most prominent colors from the image, instead of all of the colors
Hope this improves things a little
If anyone has any thing else theyd like adding, or if anyone finds any bugs, please continue to let me know and we can hopefully keep this working towards being something cool :)
Changed files in this update