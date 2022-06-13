 Skip to content

Eternal Pinball RPG update for 13 June 2022

Hotfix 1.1.1

Build 8926475 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everybody,

sorry for the inconvenience regarding the last update. I've fixed the camera now and also added an option to switch to a top-down camera in the settings menu for those who prefer that. :)

Cheers,
Tim

