Feature Focus - Narrative

The Jurassic World Evolution 2: Dominion Biosyn Expansion launches tomorrow, and to tide you over we're giving you a look at the narratives you'll find in the new Campaign and Chaos Theory levels. There will be slight spoilers for premises and plot development for these levels, so consider this your spoiler warning!

If you're still with us, great! Let's go:

Campaign Mode

In Campaign Mode, you'll be teaming up with Lewis Dodgson, Isaac Clement and Ramsay Cole to help build operations at Biosyn Sanctuary. You'll be the head of their Valley Research Compound, in charge of sending scientists out on Amber Expeditions and eventually overseeing the creation of new, never before seen pre-historic species like Pyroraptor, Dimetrodon, and Therizinosaurus. Biosyn wants to succeed where InGen failed, and are working towards their ambitious goal of becoming a world leader in genetic engineering.

While building the valley you'll have access to the full functionality of their Valley Research Compound, as well as technological innovations like the Research Outpost, the Hyper Loop transportation system, and invisible fences and gates. Biosyn wants as little human intervention into their dinosaurs' lives as possible, creating a valley environment similar to a nature reserve. The Hyper Loop will transport scientists to and from locations, while the Research Outpost provides a full 360 degree view around them wherever they're placed. Invisible fences will keep the dinosaurs contained as long as they're powered. You can read more about these in our Park Management Guide.

Once Biosyn Valley is built, the narrative will fast-forward to events that take place after Jurassic World Dominion.

After a devastating fire has torn through Biosyn Valley, Claire Dearing, Dr. Alan Grant, and Dr. Ellie Sattler return to the area to heal and protect the remaining species and provide them with a new ecosystem to live in. The fire hasn't just damaged the environment, it's also wrecked havoc on the animals and buildings left over from Biosyn's operations. Available space is scarce because of the damage done to the surrounding area. As you work to clear out the valley and improve conditions, the DFW will intermittently deliver new species so you can eventually transform the valley into a wildlife sanctuary.

The campaign will surely challenge your abilities as a park manager and help expand the Jurassic World universe.

Now that we've taken a look at the campaign, let's take a look at Chaos Theory!

Chaos Theory

This new Chaos Theory level is inspired by the events of Jurassic World Dominion. In this what-if scenario, Biosyn were unable to take in dinosaurs for the DFW, and dinosaurs are roaming free throughout the United States and beyond.

Your job is to work alongside Owen Grady and the DFW to house said dinosaurs at his ranch located in the Sierra Nevada range, in a brand new map that's also available in Sandbox Mode. As you play you'll be wrangling large herds of dinosaurs between enclosures, as well as preparing the ranch's defenses.

Prehistoric species are a valuable asset, so dinosaur rustling and black market trading has become a profitable industry. Rustlers will intermittently attempt to break into your facility to steal the prehistoric species under your protection. It's your job to fend off these attacks using any means at your disposal. Floodlights, cameras, and watchtowers will help you discover and tag rustler vehicles when they attack, while flashbangs can put the drivers out of commission for a few seconds. Another solution is to hop into a Ranger Vehicle and ram them to scare them off, or see if a dinosaur is able to do the job for you!

While you build and expand the facility, the DFW will be intermittently transporting new species to the ranch, eventually turning it into a destination for people to come and experience living dinosaurs. Rustlers will still be an issue, however, so keep an eye out whenever night falls and keep your dinosaurs safe!

We hope you've enjoyed this brief look at the different narratives in the Jurassic World Evolution 2: Dominion Biosyn Expansion. Only one day remains until the full release, and we couldn't be more excited!