Friendsim 2 update for 13 June 2022

1.03a - Accessibility Upgrade for Walk-around Sections

13 June 2022

We received a number of reports that the walk-around sequences aren't always super responsive on lower-end machines.

Starting in this update, there's a new menu option under accessibility called "Low-end Machine mode" - this will make the walk-around sequences non-interactive while still presenting enough of the context so that the story remains intact.

This option can be toggled at any time in the options menu, and Volume 3 will prompt the player to select a value when starting it up.

