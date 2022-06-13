Play GTFO for free this weekend!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Unplug from reality and descend into the nightmare world of GTFO for free all this weekend. A couple of hours after the release of Rundown 7.0 Rise on Thursday you can, for the first time, try the game for free. So don’t miss your chance to discover this extreme cooperative horror shooter.

The Free Weekend unlocks at 10:00 PST Friday, June 16th. Kick ass all weekend until 10:00 PST Monday, June 20th. Hit that reminder button like a sleepers head. And if you choose to buy the game during the free trial, your progress in Rundown 7.0 will be saved.

Played before? Recruit new prisoners to your squad!

GTFO has bots but it’s always better with people you trust. If your friends are not up to the task you can easily find more on our official Discord server.

If you’re a new prisoner, watch this video explainer to gather the information you need about Rundowns and the Complex, and find even more information about GTFO and the Free Weekend here.

Your fight for survival begins.