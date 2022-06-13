HellSlave V1.2

Hey everyone, it's been two weeks now that I've been working day and night to upgrade the game with all your precious feedbacks. I'm glad to announce the v1.2 of HellSlave, which means that the first big content update is available: 120+ new items to loot (only blue, yellow and red-orange)!

Focusing on the items was the first thing to do because it was obviously what people asked about first. Now, there are items for every demons and for most play style.

To add on this, you can now discover new momentums designed for each demons! There was 6 momentums, and now 21, making each demon more unique.

You can discover them right now!

Also, I'm proud to announce that the polish localization is finished and you can now run the game in polish 🙂

Here is more details about the work done these 2 weeks:

120+ new items, only magic, rare and unique, which means almost twice as much as the existing items of the game.

13 new Momentums.

New difficulty level : Very Hard, for those who want more challenge.

Overall balance of the difficulty. It will now be more dangerous to crawl in the dungeons of Hellslave.

Balancing of powers thanks to your feedback. But there's still more to come in HellSlave 1.4!

Option menu in the main title

More options : accessibility issues and removing screenshake

And a lot of tiny bug fix. A lot.

I'll now focus on HellSlave 1.4. What's the plan? Balancing each powers, creating new ones, re-designing somes, making them more interesting. Also, I can guarantee you that the "demon form" will become more powerful and useful than ever 😉

Thanks for your patience, your feedback and your love,

Baptiste Miny, Ars Goetia