Heya folks! Just a quick hot fix this time. Version 1.1.421 contains a few small fixes:

Fixed a crash when adopting the last cat of a lure using a controller

Fixed a disappearing chair causing big slowdowns

Fixed duplicate or no cats showing up sometimes when petting strays

Don't forget you can always let us know about issues on Discord or the Steam forums! Have fun playing!