Princess&Blade update for 13 June 2022

June 13 update

Share · View all patches · Build 8925807 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The contents of this patch is as follows:

1: Move the map reset function of the archive point in the "Road of revenge" to the revenge road entry interface, so that if a player encounters the situation of falling out of the map, you can reset the map at the revenge road entry in the base;

2: The adaptive windowing function is added. When the resolution set by the player is less than the desktop resolution of the computer, the game will automatically switch to the window mode;

