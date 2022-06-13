Patch 0.1.23a (Bugfixes)

Hey everyone!
This patch resolves some issues which were reported since the last patch and are as following.
Patch notes for patch 0.1.23a:
- Fixed a crash/freeze when moving a spinner into the new ramp
- Fixed an issue when semi-complex logic systems wouldn't work as expected
- Fixed an issue where logic gates would sometimes show green when not supposed to
- Fixed an issue where using the "paint selection" button would not paint spinners
- Added linking of logic to the undo / redo stack
Thanks for all the reports!
Changed files in this update