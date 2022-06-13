 Skip to content

Marble World update for 13 June 2022

Patch 0.1.23a (Bugfixes)

Build 8925698

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

This patch resolves some issues which were reported since the last patch and are as following.

Patch notes for patch 0.1.23a:

  • Fixed a crash/freeze when moving a spinner into the new ramp
  • Fixed an issue when semi-complex logic systems wouldn't work as expected
  • Fixed an issue where logic gates would sometimes show green when not supposed to
  • Fixed an issue where using the "paint selection" button would not paint spinners
  • Added linking of logic to the undo / redo stack

Thanks for all the reports!

