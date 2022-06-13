Patch 0.1.23a (Bugfixes)

Share · View all patches · Build 8925698 · Last edited 13 June 2022 – 14:09:17 UTC by Wendy

Hey everyone!

This patch resolves some issues which were reported since the last patch and are as following.

Patch notes for patch 0.1.23a:

Fixed a crash/freeze when moving a spinner into the new ramp

Fixed an issue when semi-complex logic systems wouldn't work as expected

Fixed an issue where logic gates would sometimes show green when not supposed to

Fixed an issue where using the "paint selection" button would not paint spinners

Added linking of logic to the undo / redo stack

Thanks for all the reports!