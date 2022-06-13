613 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 8925526 · Last edited 13 June 2022 – 12:46:10 UTC by Wendy

We're kicking this week off with another patch mostly focused on bug fixes and a couple of QOL improvements:

ːws_peaceː Fixed the glitch causing customers to lose respect points when passing by the horse ahem cross-breeding lab.

ːws_peaceː Fixed the shop tourist popularity logic. Now tourists will enter your shop when its combined popularity is at 15% or when the shop has been upgraded to a medium-sized one.

ːws_peaceː Made the new exterior wall upgrades count towards the base popularity.

ːws_peaceː Made preventative supplements stack time instead of potency since they're all at 100% anyway.

ːws_peaceː Replaced a couple of f****d up decorative item models.

ːws_peaceː Updated the Merch manager AI to prevent them from following you around when they're out of inventory.

ːws_peaceː Made the Grow staff ignore all the pots placed outside the bounds of your shop. If you already have a pot placed somewhere random, you'll have to pick it up and put it back down for the fix to kick in.

ːws_peaceː Fixed the glitch making Bongs & Dildos placed in one of the suites disappear.

ːws_peaceː Added a file browser popup to the Smart Posters to make custom image selection a lil' bit easier.