Regular Update Information v1.3.5 (2022/6/13)

It's time to regular update. (v1.3.5)

The contents of today's update are as follows.

Bugfix for "Term Laboratory" section (Logistics Menu)

Issue that can build the【TermLaboratory】even if it does not meet the requirements

Issue that makes the research menu inaccessible after 2 turns from the construction of Term Laboratory

Below is the list of technologies that can be researched at Term Laboratory. (Repost)

We would appreciate it if you send us your opinions and requests related to game balance.

Country's Unique Technology Research (Cost:30000)

Suture Repair System (British Empire / Emirate of Afghanistan / Kandahar Field Army)

All【Marching Vampires】get【CURE +15】

Improved Walking Process Template (Russian Empire)

All【Vinogradov Ceramic Doll】get【MOVE +30】

Shell from the Quarry (Barakzai Dynasty / Inscription Umma of Abdali)

All【Jalut】get the shooting skill【Rock Throwing】

Mountain Supply Line (Army of Pashtunwali / Inscription Umma of Ghilzai)

All【Tile Golem】get【MP +400】

Pride of the Ruler (Karakul Alliance)

【Leading Shepherd】and【Unique Unit of Rabbi】get the support skill【orward Order】

Top Priority Survival Order (Territory of Hazarajat)

【Falconer】and【Kite Runner】get【CURE +20】

Power's Unique Technology Research (Cost:45000)

Shooting Command Training (British Empire)

【Marching Vampires】get the suppression skill and the counter melee skill

Firepower Limit Break (Russian Empire)

All【Imperial Dilijiole】get the high power summon skill【Intermezzo "Dragon child" Unlocked】

Improved Attitude Control (Barakzai Dynasty)

All【Defined Atanatoi】get【Resistance of Blast +2】

Emergency Medical Training (Emirate of Afghanistan)

All【Vampire Lord】get the heal skill【Medical Support】

Raise Our Hope (Army of Pashtunwali)

All【Ghilzai's Rabbi】get the support skill【Inspiration】

Form Flight Reserves (Territory of Hazarajat)

【Falconer】and【Kite Runner】get【SMN +40】

Bright Funeral Festival (Inscription Umma of Ghilzai)

All【Ghilzai's Rabbi】get【SPD +15】and【SMN +50】

Must Rest Outside of Motherland (Kandahar Field Army)

All【Marching Vampires】get【DEX +40】

Freedom from Rangelands (Karakul Alliance)

【Leading Shepherd】and【Karakul Sheep】get【MOVE +100】

Contraindication Inheritance (Inscription Umma of Abdali)

All【Abdali's Rabbi】get the remote summon skill【Penetrating Death】

If the launcher does not run normally in your environment, please let us know on the bulletin board.

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1481720/discussions/0/3073117690252581127/

You can access the stable version of the game by following the steps below, so please use it if you want to avoid the influence of regular updates on the save data, or if you want to play with the past game balance.

Right-click on "ShemHaMephorash" from the Steam library Select "Properties..." and "BETAS" Select "stable-(version name)"

*We are always accepting requests, so please feel free to contact us on the Steam bulletin board